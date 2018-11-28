28/11/2018 01:34:45

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, India Globalization, and Align Technology and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Bank OZK, India Globalization Capital, Inc., and Align Technology, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 - October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Bank OZK class action go to:  https://bespc.com/ozk/.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC, OTC: IGCC)

Class Period: June 21, 2018 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization’s business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate its potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the New York Stock Exchange delisted India Globalization’s shares from its exchange; and (4) consequently, defendants’ statements about India Globalization’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.  

To learn more about the India Globalization class action go to: https://bespc.com/igc/.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN)

Class Period: July 25, 2018 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) that the promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Align class action go to: https://bespc.com/algn/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

