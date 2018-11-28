Cancellation of reclassified shares

28 November 2018

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (In Members’ Voluntary Liquidation)

Further to the announcement on 23 November 2018, following the approval of the special resolution at the Second General Meeting, in accordance with the details set out in the circular published by the Company on 19 October 2018 (the “Circular”), the Company has applied for the listing of its Reclassified Shares to be cancelled on 31 December 2018.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

