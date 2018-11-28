28/11/2018 21:17:42

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SFIX, GOOG and OZK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Stitch Fix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Stitch Fix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Class Period: April 24, 2018 - October 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Alphabet Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ social network users; (2) Google actively concealed this data breach for several months; (3) this conduct violated Google’s purported data privacy and security policies; (4) discovery of the foregoing conduct could foreseeably subject Alphabet to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result, Alphabet’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Alphabet Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Bank OZK (NASDAQGS: OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 - October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bank-ozk-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Bank OZK made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.  

On October 18, 2018, the Company reported that it had “incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits” that had previously been classified as substandard. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.33 per share to close at $25.52 per share on October 19, 2018.

To learn more about the Bank OZK class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

