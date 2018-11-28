Denver restaurant hosts dinner for homeless

DENVER, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Denver’s trendiest new restaurants will open its doors to the city’s homeless population for a free dinner Dec. 17.

The owner of Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria, Angelique Moyer, has woven her restaurant into the fabric of the community via her good works in recent years, and now she has chosen to make this “Christmas at Crafty” their signature event.

She is inviting all homeless people to visit the restaurant at 3901 Fox Street, 5-7 p.m., for a meal of Crafty pizza, wings, salad and non-alcoholic beverage. She plans to hold the event annually, but since this is the first in the series, she says it’s difficult to predict the size of the turnout. She and her crew are preparing for up to 500 people.

To serve that many people, Crafty Fox will need volunteers, and anyone interested in helping to stage this worthy event should send email to info@craftyfox.beer .

“We have been following the plight of Denver’s homeless population for years, and our hearts go out to the people who have gotten squeezed by the city’s new anti-camping laws,” said Moyer. “We wish we could wave a magic wand and solve the entire problem, but at least this ‘Christmas at Crafty’ gives us a chance to contribute in our own modest way.”

Angelique Moyer is related to the Salazar Family Foundation of Denver, which has a rich history of charitable works throughout the metro area; and she has spearheaded some of their most notable efforts. Additionally, she recently made a sizeable donation to the MaxFund (helping dogs in need).

