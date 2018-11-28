Diamond Bar, CA Receives Promising Outlook for Real Estate Growth with the Merging of Lawyers Realty and First Team Offices

Irvine, California, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reaching out to neighboring communities all over Southern California, First Team Real Estate stretched its boundaries on Tuesday, November 20th to Diamond Bar, California with the support of Lawyers Realty—an independent brokerage with an expertise in the Inland Empire.

As Southern California’s #1 Real Estate Brokerage, First Team has been growing rapidly, with $6.1 billion in volume last year alone. The brokerage’s success—largely due to their dedication to exceptional client services, family values, and a team of highly experienced agents—is spreading to new, diverse communities, including Diamond Bar and the surrounding market. “Lawyers Realty merges perfectly with our expectations and hopes for First Team’s future,” stated First Team founder and CEO Cameron Merage. “Ultimately, we want to see an expansion of our services into new market domains with the goal of creating new jobs and providing a support network to the local community.”

Lawyers Realty will similarly see a growth in their brokerage through this partnership: “First Team is the most powerful brokerage in Southern California,” related founding and managing partner of Lawyer’s real estate operations, Robert L. Adams, “and we could not have found a better company that demonstrates the promise for exponential growth in our real estate sector.”

The expansion to Diamond Bar on 1550 Valley Vista Drive poses a vast amount of potential for First Team as they continue to make a foothold in various pockets of Southern California that have previously been areas in need of real estate support. “We continually aim to look outside our primary areas of operation,” stated President of First Team, Michael Mahon, “to better reach communities that we can invest in.” Lawyers Realty is essential to this strategy, and both brokerages will be able to achieve their market reach. Together, Lawyers Realty and First Team will create a massive, over-$300-million real estate entity.

For 16 years in a row, First Team has dominated the real estate market in Southern California, thriving in challenging markets and closing over 8,800 transactions in 2017 alone. A merging of operations with Lawyers Realty means that their success will continue to flourish and advance into new territories, like Diamond Bar. First Team’s rapid growth has been a driving force for them to seek new ways for supporting new Southern California communities. “We are thrilled to have Lawyers Realty by our side as we close out 2018,” expressed Mr. Mahon, “and we look to a successful future together, starting in Diamond Bar.”

