28/11/2018 19:34:46

DimensionalMechanics, Inc. Launches NeoPulse Framework on Amazon SageMaker

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DimensionalMechanics, a leading developer of foundational artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technology, today announces the release of NeoPulse Framework on the new AWS Marketplace for Machine Learning.

Customers can subscribe to models on AWS Marketplace for Machine Learning and deploy on Amazon SageMaker, which is a fully-managed platform from Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) that enables developers and data scientists to quickly and easily build, train, and deploy machine learning models at any scale.

With NeoPulse, organizations can build sophisticated and accurate AI models with as little as 14 lines of code. Without any previous experience, users can rapidly prototype deep neural network (DNN) models and begin training them in minutes, rather than weeks. Additionally, the platform is compatible with a wide variety of input data including text, images, video, audio, and vectors.

“By leveraging Amazon SageMaker, NeoPulse users can quickly prototype a DNN model while reducing costs,” said Rajeev Dutt, CEO of DimensionalMechanics. “Whether you’re a hobbyist building your first model, a professional Data Scientist in need of a rapid-deployment model, or a business leader looking to get important models built on a timely basis, NeoPulse can get the job done ahead of schedule and under budget.”

The Amazon SageMaker-compatible version of NeoPulse will be showcased tomorrow, November 29th, at the MPSC Experience Hub located in the Quad at the Aria hotel from 1-4pm PST during AWS re:Invent 2018.

The platform delivers enhanced accuracy and is already used by several multi-billion-dollar companies to build production models. DimensionalMechanics also offers a JumpStart program, which helps companies develop customized solutions with insight from AI experts. To showcase the platform’s ease-of-use, DimensionalMechanics trained multiple high school students to build quality models.

Dr. Guido Davidzon, attending physician in Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging at Stanford Health Care stated, “NeoPulse enabled physicians at Stanford Health Care to create powerful machine learning models for analyzing PET/CT images without the need for engineering expertise in machine learning.”

NeoPulse is an enterprise-ready solution that can quickly integrate into existing workflows to operationalize an organization’s AI models. Due to the powerful insight NeoPulse provides organizations, DimensionalMechanics was recently named a Cool Vendor in Data Science and Machine Learning by industry research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc.

About DimensionalMechanics

DimensionalMechanics aims to make artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to organizations of all sizes. The company's NeoPulse Framework is an intuitive development and management platform for AI, which enables companies to develop and implement deep neural network and other machine learning models that can improve key performance metrics. The company's team brings decades of experience in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence from leading companies and research organizations. For more information, please visit https://dimensionalmechanics.com.

Media Contact:

Luke Lappala

luke.lappala@protocolpr.co

Asset 1.png

