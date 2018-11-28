28/11/2018 06:17:55

Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the second quarter 2018 in NOK

Related content
21 Nov - 
Equinor ASA: Ex dividend Oslo Stock Exchange
20 Nov - 
Equinor ASA: Ex dividend New York Stock Exchange
20 Nov - 
Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced 26 July 2018 dividend per share of USD 0.23 for second quarter 2018. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 22 November 2018, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 8.5355.  Second quarter 2018 dividend per share is consequently NOK 1.9632.

Dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) on or around 30 November 2018 and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange on or around 3 December 2018.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:17 EQNR
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the second quarter 2018 in NOK
21 Nov EQNR
Equinor ASA: Ex dividend Oslo Stock Exchange
20 Nov EQNR
Equinor ASA: Ex dividend New York Stock Exchange
20 Nov EQNR
Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares
16 Nov EQNR
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
29 Oct EQNR
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
29 Oct EQNR
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
25 Oct EQNR
Equinor ASA: Information relating to dividend for third quarter 2018
25 Oct EQNR
Equinor ASA: Information relating to dividend for third quarter 2018
25 Oct EQNR
Equinor third quarter 2018 and first nine months results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GTX Corp Third Quarter 2018 Summary
2
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
3
London–Bermuda connections celebrated at BDA forum
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Acadia Healthcare, and TG Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Equinor 200,60 0.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:23
Traditional Whiteboards to Witness a CAGR of 3.1% During 2017-2023
08:05
MGX Minerals Announces Commencement of Drilling at Salinitas Lithium Project, Argentina
08:02
Metso receives orders for seven M&J waste shredders in China
08:01
ADVA brings optimized 100G service aggregation to the network edge
08:01
AEDAS Homes' gross margin is 29%, which is on the upper end of the estimated range
07:33
Global Pharmacovigilance Market to witness a CAGR of 13.4% during 2018-2024
07:31
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes AlzeCure Pharma to First North Premier
07:30
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes S2Medical to First North
07:10
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 08:48:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-28 09:48:28 - 2018-11-28 08:48:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY