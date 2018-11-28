28/11/2018 14:35:00

FinovateEurope Returns to London in February 2019

The international Finovate conference series is well-known for bringing the targeted fintech insight and focused networking needed

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- FinovateEurope, the region’s leading fintech innovation event, today announces its three-day conference scheduled for February 12-14 (with an add-on Summit Day on February 15). Create the strongest business connections with senior decision makers and make the most of your time by pre-arranging meetings early.

Finovate’s unique demo format puts the latest fintech innovation on stage, showing you the transformative solutions being built. Hear from the people willing to be provocative, the people with skin in the innovation game, and the right companies talking about the right things. Gain the actionable insight you need, find solutions to your business problems, and get the substance as well as the style.

Topics on the agenda include:

  • Living and breathing agility: how to emulate digitally native companies

  • The current state of play amongst challenger banks, beyond the column inches generated

  • Beyond the buzzwords: the actual power and potential of AI in the next five years

  • Integrating and absorbing payments into the transaction process: delivering seamless end-to-end services to customers

  • The cultural dimension to innovation

  • Cooperative strategies to make open innovation work for both incumbents and start-ups

View the latest agenda

Across the first two days, 65+ innovative fintech companies will have just 7 minutes to demo their latest solutions live (no slides or video allowed).

Learn more about who is demoing

On day three, you will hear expert insights on the latest regional trends and macro issues affecting financial technology.

Gain the actionable insight you need, get solutions to your business problems and leave with dozens of new ideas for your future product road-map and strategic planning.

View the speaker line-up

Join 1400+ senior executives from financial institutions, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs from all over the world.

Learn more about who attends

NEW for 2019: Do not miss our dedicated add-on Summit day on 15 February, which will take a deep dive into the next revolutions facing our industry. There will be two summits running concurrently, an Open Banking Summit and an AI Summit.

This is the power of Finovate. See cutting-edge companies pioneering new concepts while meeting the people you want to engage with.

Special Discount for Main 3-Day Event and Add-on Summit Day

To save 20% on the main 3-day event pass or the add-on summit day, use the following hyperlink: 20% OFF FinovateEurope (or enter promo code FKV2349NNN1 at checkout).

About FinovateEurope

FinovateEurope is a demo-based conference for innovative startups and established companies in the fields of banking and financial technology. Held in London, the event offers an insight-packed glimpse into the future of money via a fast-paced, intimate, and unique format. The event is organized by The Finovate Group.

Contact Finovate

Finovate

www.finovate.com

(888) 670-8200

fall@finovate.com

Corporate Communications Contact

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Finovate-Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
09:26
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
20
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Huawei Releases LTE Series Solutions to Build an All-Business Foundation in the 5G Era
5
London–Bermuda connections celebrated at BDA forum

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:15
Ecomdash Expands Multichannel Options With Google Shopping Actions
15:10
EPRI Book Offers Insights Into Achieving Sustainable Electric Power
15:08
Ringling College and Semkhor Open Post-Production Facility
15:08
Magnus Warrior Launches First-Ever Seasonal Fantasy MMA Game
15:06
Twenty Over Ten Focuses on Enterprise Clients, Adds Suite of New Features to Providence Platform
15:04
Ebix Wins Coveted Contract to Deploy its Forex Exchange Services at World’s Busiest Airport - Dubai International Airport
15:01
Net Asset Value(s)
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 24, 2018
15:00
DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Adient plc (ADNT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 3, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 15:39:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-28 16:39:00 - 2018-11-28 15:39:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY