FinovateEurope Returns to London in February 2019

The international Finovate conference series is well-known for bringing the targeted fintech insight and focused networking needed

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- FinovateEurope , the region’s leading fintech innovation event, today announces its three-day conference scheduled for February 12-14 (with an add-on Summit Day on February 15). Create the strongest business connections with senior decision makers and make the most of your time by pre-arranging meetings early.

Finovate’s unique demo format puts the latest fintech innovation on stage, showing you the transformative solutions being built. Hear from the people willing to be provocative, the people with skin in the innovation game, and the right companies talking about the right things. Gain the actionable insight you need, find solutions to your business problems, and get the substance as well as the style.

Topics on the agenda include:

Living and breathing agility: how to emulate digitally native companies

The current state of play amongst challenger banks, beyond the column inches generated

Beyond the buzzwords: the actual power and potential of AI in the next five years

Integrating and absorbing payments into the transaction process: delivering seamless end-to-end services to customers

The cultural dimension to innovation

Cooperative strategies to make open innovation work for both incumbents and start-ups

Across the first two days, 65+ innovative fintech companies will have just 7 minutes to demo their latest solutions live (no slides or video allowed).

On day three, you will hear expert insights on the latest regional trends and macro issues affecting financial technology.

Gain the actionable insight you need, get solutions to your business problems and leave with dozens of new ideas for your future product road-map and strategic planning.

Join 1400+ senior executives from financial institutions, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs from all over the world.

NEW for 2019: Do not miss our dedicated add-on Summit day on 15 February, which will take a deep dive into the next revolutions facing our industry. There will be two summits running concurrently, an Open Banking Summit and an AI Summit .

This is the power of Finovate. See cutting-edge companies pioneering new concepts while meeting the people you want to engage with.

Special Discount for Main 3-Day Event and Add-on Summit Day

About FinovateEurope

FinovateEurope is a demo-based conference for innovative startups and established companies in the fields of banking and financial technology. Held in London, the event offers an insight-packed glimpse into the future of money via a fast-paced, intimate, and unique format. The event is organized by The Finovate Group.

