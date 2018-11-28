28/11/2018 22:19:50

FormFactor to Participate in the 7th Annual NYC Investor Summit 2018

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 7th Annual NYC Summit 2018, being held December 11, 2018 at the Parker New York Hotel, New York City.

The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://investors.formfactor.com/

About The 7th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 17 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 17 management teams collectively hosting the 2018 NYC Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cohu (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Intermolecular (IMI), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Nanometrics (NANO), Rudolph Technologies (RTEC), and Veeco Instruments (VECO).  Cowen is sponsoring the networking luncheon.

The NYC Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts.  As space is limited, please RSVP early.  Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary.  Last day for registration is December 3, 2018.

RSVP Contacts for 7th Annual NYC Summit 2018

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-OiyeClaire E. McAdams
Guerrant AssociatesHeadgate Partners LLC
Phone: (808) 960-2642Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.comEmail: claire@headgatepartners.com

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com

