Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Namaste Technologies Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the December 5, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Namaste Technologies Inc.  (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (OTC: NXTTF) securities between November 29, 2017 and October 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Namaste investors have until December 5, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 4, 2018, Citron Research published an article claiming that the Company had entered into an "undisclosed related party" transaction. The Citron report alleged, among other issues, that Namaste's Chief Executive Officer had falsely "promised investors a Nasdaq listing" and had falsely represented that Namaste had divested the Company of its U.S. assets in a sale to an "arm's length" purchaser, when the purchaser was in reality a Namaste executive. On this news, shares of Namaste fell $0.19 per share, or nearly 10.5% over two trading days, to close at $1.62 on October 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Namaste failed to disclose that it had sold its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary to Namaste executives; (ii) consequently, Namaste did not sell its U.S. subsidiary in an arm’s length transaction; and (iii) as a result, Namaste’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Namaste, you may move the Court no later than December 5, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12

