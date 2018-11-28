28/11/2018 00:41:29

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc.

Related content
01:31 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
26 Nov - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, TRVN and DY: Levi & Korsi..
26 Nov - 
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
Related debate
16 Nov - 
de har også aftaler udennfor USA og med cach til ..
16 Nov - 
tror ikke der går lang tid inden et nye mø..
09 Nov - 
har i den grad mistænkt panel samt FDAat væ..

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the December 10, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Trevena, Inc. (“Trevena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TRVN) securities between May 2, 2016 and October 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Trevena investors have until December 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 2, 2016, Trevena announced that it had “reached general agreement” with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concerning key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV130). Then the FDA released a briefing document in advance of its October 11, 2018 vote on the efficacy and safety of the oliceridine treatment; in this briefing document the reviewers noted that oliceridine has abuse and overdose potential. On this news, shares of Trevena fell $1.91 or 64%, to close at $1.07 on October 9, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors material adverse facts about the company’s interactions with the FDA. Specifically, Trevena is alleged to have misled its shareholders to believe that the company’s April 28, 2016 “End-of-Phase 2 Meeting” with the FDA was far more successful than it actually was. The company did so by issuing a press release entitled “Trevena Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Outlines Phase 3 Program for Oliceridine” on May 2, 2016, in which the company announced that it had “reached general agreement” with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV 130), and was “very pleased” with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA. In reality, the FDA disagreed with Trevena on several key factors relating to whether oliceridine would ultimately be approved for commercial distribution. Trevena’s filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the company in gaining ultimate FDA approval.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Trevena, you may move the Court no later than December 10, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com 

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:31 TRVN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:41 TRVN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc.
26 Nov TGTX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, TRVN and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Nov TRVN
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
25 Nov TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF TSRO EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
23 Nov TRVN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Trevena, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TRVN
23 Nov GOOG
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HAS, CPB, ADNT, TRVN and GOOG
23 Nov TRVN
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Capital One Financial, Trevena, CVD Equipment, Alpha Pro Tech, Horace Mann Educators, and Rubicon Technology — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
21 Nov TGTX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, ALNY and TRVN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20 Nov SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF EIX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
2
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore
3
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)
4
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Introduces Industry-Leading Storage Intelligence to Portfolio
5
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Related stock quotes

Trevena Inc 0.6322 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:40
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:36
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Namaste, Huazhu, and Stitch Fix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:34
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, India Globalization, and Align Technology and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:31
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:26
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Acadia Healthcare, and TG Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:18
GrowLife, Inc. Reminds Shareholders that Rights Offering Deadline Expires November 30, 2018
01:03
Huawei & Stratto Announce Digital Indoor System Partnership
01:02
Huawei Launches 'Super Blade Site'
01:00
B-Temia and Wistron Announce the Incorporation of B-Temia Asia

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 01:58:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-28 02:58:23 - 2018-11-28 01:58:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY