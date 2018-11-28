Hagens Berman Notifies GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) IPO Investors of January 28, 2019 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP notifies investors in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) of the January 28, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. If you purchased or otherwise acquired GreenSky securities pursuant or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) which closed on May 29, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:

On May 29, 2018, GreenSky closed its IPO of 43,700,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to investors of $23.00 per share.

The complaint accuses Defendants of having made false and misleading statements and regarding revenue effects of the change in classes of merchants for whom GreenSky facilitated loans.

On November 6, 2018, GreenSky and management reported Q3 2018 earnings and slashed 2018 guidance, driving the price of GreenSky shares down $5.38, or about 36%, to close at $9.28 that day. This closing price was almost 60%, below the IPO price.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, management’s explanations during GreenSky’s Q3 earnings conference call, and whether statements in the IPO prospectus were misleading,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding GreenSky should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email GSKY@hbsslaw.com .

