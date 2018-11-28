28/11/2018 21:10:00

Hizer Named President – Crestliner Boats

Mettawa, IL, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brittany Hizer today was named president – Crestliner Boats, reporting to Dirk Hyde, president of Brunswick’s Aluminum Fish Group.  Crestliner is one of 14 brands which comprise the Boat Group of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC).

Brittany Hizer

Hizer most recently served as global director for Life Fitness Digital Ventures, which is also associated with Brunswick Corporation, where she was responsible for championing the division’s digital transformation vision as well as its fiscal strategy.

Earlier in her career, Hizer led the Life Fitness acquisition and integration of its SCIFIT brand, with general management responsibility for the Tulsa, Okla.-based business. In that role, Hizer delivered exceptional operating synergies and drove increased sales through the dealer network.

Hizer joined Life Fitness in 2004, where she had a number of roles of increasing responsibility during her tenure.  She brings more than 15 years of product, sales and general management experience to her new responsibilities at Crestliner.

Hizer earned her baccalaureate at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., and will receive her MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in December.  Further, she is passionate about diversity in leadership as a way to create stronger business results and served as the Business Alignment Lead for the Brunswick Women’s Leadership Council. 

About Crestliner

Located in Otsego, Minn., Crestliner boats and pontoons are crafted with an uncompromising mix of functional design, all-welded aluminum construction and a relentless commitment to excellence. Since 1946 Crestliner has been making boats forged with strength and defined by durability. As a world-wide leader, Crestliner continues to redefine the industry with boats built to last. A testament to our quality and craftsmanship, Crestliner has received the CSI Award of Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for Aluminum Outboard Boats for 11 consecutive years. Learn more about Crestliner and its line of boats by visiting crestliner.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s  leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers, and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine  & Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group  and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FOR MORE INFORMATION:         

Lori Kneeland

Lkneeland@Crestliner.com

(763) 241-2625

