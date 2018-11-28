28/11/2018 18:00:18

Hope Binational Fellowships Prepares and Empowers Women From The United States and Mexico to Improve Communities

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that a group of 19 women successfully completed the HOPE Binational Fellowship Program created by Grupo Salinas in partnership with Hispanas Organized for Political Equality and The Aspen Institute Mexico.

The HOPE Binational Fellowship is an executive leadership program for outstanding Latina professionals who, through increased competence in national and global economic security issues, are in a position to make urgent and long-lasting improvements in their communities.

The first part of the program was held in Washington, DC, in July, at the Woodrow Wilson Center and AIPAC. The participants travelled to Mexico from November 13th-19th to complete the second part of their program, which included a media training at TV Azteca’s headquarters provided by adn40 Director, Luciano Pascoe, and Director of “Centro de Formación de Actores para la Televisión”, Raúl Quintanilla; followed by an interesting analysis about culture in Mexico and the United States by Sergio Vela, Director of Arte & Cultura Grupo Salinas.

“We are building bridges, not walls, but more importantly – we are preparing and connecting leaders to foster understanding and prosperity,” said Ricardo Salinas, Chairman and Founder of Grupo Salinas. “Empowering this cohort of fellows by strengthening their abilities and growing their network, will potentialize their success.”

The second day of sessions included conversations with political analysts, and experts such as Ricardo Raphael, journalist and writer; Duncan Wood, Director of the Mexican Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars; Luz María de la Mora, Managing Director and Founder, LMM Consulting; and Ana Maria Salazar, International Law and National Security Expert on Latin America.

“My experience as a HOPE Binational Fellow was transformational,” mentioned Eve Rodriguez Montoya, President and CEO of Rodriguez Media Communications. “We were exposed to insightful leaders, powerful speakers, and impactful content. I am thankful to HOPE and Grupo Salinas for creating the framework that will allow us to collectively make a lasting mark.

After the sessions, they travelled to Puebla to attend La Ciudad de las Ideas 2018, a festival of brilliant minds —sponsored by Ricardo Salinas and Grupo Salinas— with the participation of over 60 speakers, from scientists to opinion leaders. At this unique event they were exposed to artistic and cultural activities that included short films, artistic interventions and music throughout the festival.

“The speakers at La Ciudad de las Ideas were captivating and powerful,” commented Yvonne Gutierrez, Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Texas Votes.

For more information about the HOPE Binational Fellowship and its first class, please visit: www.latinas.org

About Grupo Salinas

Grupo Salinas (www.gruposalinas.com) is a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve communities; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact of business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (https://totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange and are part of its Sustainability Index. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies share a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe, +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553, lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

Daniel McCosh, +52 (55) 1720-0059, dmccosh@gruposalinas.com

About Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE)

HOPE is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization committed to ensuring political and economic parity for Latinas through leadership, advocacy, and education to benefit all communities and the status of women. HOPE’s Education activities include: Latina History Day Conference, Latina Action Day Conference, Young Professionals Summit and HOPE Leadership Programs.

Media Contact: Maya Gomez-O’Cadiz | mocadiz@latinas.org | 213-286-2061

Program Contact: Helen Iris Torres | htorres@latinas.org | 213-622-0549

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54b9952a-77b0-4f4b-ab90-004abd640e03

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e693eca8-dbac-4435-98f6-02f80fff8d4c

LogoGS_Comunicados.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
09:26
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
21
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12
26 Nov
GOMX
med dit behov for selvros, kan du ikke have meget selvværd. Prøv at arbejde med det.
11
24 Nov
VELO
Nu har jeg været med i dette game (biotek) siden midten af 90'erne. Og var med i opturen i starten a..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Huawei Releases LTE Series Solutions to Build an All-Business Foundation in the 5G Era
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Acadia Healthcare, and TG Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:33
Sound Community Bank Partners with 100% Talent to Bridge Gender Equity Gap
18:33
Freddie Mac Closes Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Fund with Boston Financial
18:30
End of Day
18:14
Greystone Provides $100 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Skilled Nursing Facilities in New York State
18:11
Merida Capital Senior Partner Named Freedom Leaf Board Chairman; New CFO Named and Announcement of Accuvape Acquisition
18:06
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:00
Hope Binational Fellowships Prepares and Empowers Women From The United States and Mexico to Improve Communities
18:00
NuFACTOR Specialty Pharmacy is Welcoming Applications for the 2019 Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship
18:00
Fortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 19:03:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-28 20:03:59 - 2018-11-28 19:03:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY