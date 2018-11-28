Hope Binational Fellowships Prepares and Empowers Women From The United States and Mexico to Improve Communities

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that a group of 19 women successfully completed the HOPE Binational Fellowship Program created by Grupo Salinas in partnership with Hispanas Organized for Political Equality and The Aspen Institute Mexico.

The HOPE Binational Fellowship is an executive leadership program for outstanding Latina professionals who, through increased competence in national and global economic security issues, are in a position to make urgent and long-lasting improvements in their communities.

The first part of the program was held in Washington, DC, in July, at the Woodrow Wilson Center and AIPAC. The participants travelled to Mexico from November 13th-19th to complete the second part of their program, which included a media training at TV Azteca’s headquarters provided by adn40 Director, Luciano Pascoe, and Director of “Centro de Formación de Actores para la Televisión”, Raúl Quintanilla; followed by an interesting analysis about culture in Mexico and the United States by Sergio Vela, Director of Arte & Cultura Grupo Salinas.

“We are building bridges, not walls, but more importantly – we are preparing and connecting leaders to foster understanding and prosperity,” said Ricardo Salinas, Chairman and Founder of Grupo Salinas. “Empowering this cohort of fellows by strengthening their abilities and growing their network, will potentialize their success.”

The second day of sessions included conversations with political analysts, and experts such as Ricardo Raphael, journalist and writer; Duncan Wood, Director of the Mexican Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars; Luz María de la Mora, Managing Director and Founder, LMM Consulting; and Ana Maria Salazar, International Law and National Security Expert on Latin America.

“My experience as a HOPE Binational Fellow was transformational,” mentioned Eve Rodriguez Montoya, President and CEO of Rodriguez Media Communications. “We were exposed to insightful leaders, powerful speakers, and impactful content. I am thankful to HOPE and Grupo Salinas for creating the framework that will allow us to collectively make a lasting mark.

After the sessions, they travelled to Puebla to attend La Ciudad de las Ideas 2018, a festival of brilliant minds —sponsored by Ricardo Salinas and Grupo Salinas— with the participation of over 60 speakers, from scientists to opinion leaders. At this unique event they were exposed to artistic and cultural activities that included short films, artistic interventions and music throughout the festival.

“The speakers at La Ciudad de las Ideas were captivating and powerful,” commented Yvonne Gutierrez, Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Texas Votes.

For more information about the HOPE Binational Fellowship and its first class, please visit: www.latinas.org

About Grupo Salinas

Grupo Salinas (www.gruposalinas.com) is a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve communities; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact of business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (https://totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange and are part of its Sustainability Index. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies share a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

About Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE)

HOPE is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization committed to ensuring political and economic parity for Latinas through leadership, advocacy, and education to benefit all communities and the status of women. HOPE’s Education activities include: Latina History Day Conference, Latina Action Day Conference, Young Professionals Summit and HOPE Leadership Programs.

