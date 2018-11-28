Huawei Launches 'Super Blade Site'

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- During Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2018, Huawei launched a new 5G-oriented full outdoor site solution, Super Blade Site, which consists of the most up-to-date outdoor baseband unit Blade BBU and integrated active antenna product Blade AAU. Huawei's Super Blade Site includes not only the blade RRU and blade AAU but also the blade BBU, blade power, and blade battery. This new solution is designed for full outdoor deployment. It has a modular design that does not require cabinets or even an equipment room, making site deployment easier in the 5G era.

5G is already here, and operators are facing increasingly complex networks with multiple frequency bands and multiple RATs that all must work together. The O&M for indoor base stations is expensive. Equipment room rental costs are rising and the electricity used for air conditioning is also expensive. Operators are eager to reduce OPEX by freeing the site equipment out of the equipment room. The new outdoor baseband unit Blade BBU has a component-based design. It can be flexibly assembled with blade RRUs, blade power supplies, and blade batteries to reduce site acquisition difficulty and construction time, enabling operators to deploy 5G networks faster.

The deployment of new frequency bands and the recent sharp increase in capacity requirements are the biggest challenge for 5G antenna deployment since the antenna space is quite limited. The Super Blade Site solution helps operators use "1+1" sites to deploy full-band, full-RAT networks. In addition, the newly released Blade AAU integrates passive multi-band antennas with active massive MIMO modules. The passive antennas support 4T4R on all sub-3 GHz bands, and the active massive MIMO modules support 64T64R on C-band. In this way, "one antenna, one sector" is achieved, solving the problem of limited antenna space.

Compared with traditional site solutions, Huawei Super Blade Site solution highlights the zero site footprint, and simple O&M. This solution increases the site deployment efficiency and helps operators quickly deploy sites in dense urban areas and high-speed railway scenarios with limited space requirements and low rental costs. The new design concepts and products of the Super Blade Site provide higher spectrum efficiency, energy efficiency and site efficiency, helping operators achieve rapid site building and lower operating costs.

