Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, November 28

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               28 November 2018

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 28 November 2018 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 4,000 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,069 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 6,869,639 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 6,869,639.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Steven

Cowie

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6604

