28/11/2018 05:22:37

IT – Genium INET Test – Disturbance External Test System 1

We are currently experiencing a disturbance on External Test System 1 (EXT1)

Impact

External Test System 1 (EXT1) is currently unavailable for testing.

Update

We are currently working on solving the issue.

Contact

If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us.

 

Best Regards

Tech Support

Global Market Operations

Group: + 46 8 405 6750

technicalsupport@nasdaq.com

https://business.nasdaq.com/

21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12

