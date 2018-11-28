28/11/2018 19:14:59

Larson Electronics Releases 150W Tripod Mounted Explosion Proof LED Light Tower

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a portable explosion proof LED light tower. This unit produces 9,500 square feet of coverage with 17,500 lumens of light output and a color temperature of 5600K and color rendering index of 75. This light tower features Cree LEDs generating 116.67 lumens per watt with an 80% lumen retention at 60,000 hours.

The EPL-QP-1X150RT-24V-50 portable, explosion proof LED lighting system is adjustable with a non-sparking aluminum collapsible tripod on wheels that can be extended to 9.42 feet and collapsed to 6.8 feet. This light tower is IP67 rated, dust proof and protected against high pressure jets and temporary submersion. This unit is rated Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2.

Larson Electronics’ light tower features a lamp that can be adjusted vertically and locked into position with various beam angle options, including an intense 60˚ beam for narrow spaces and tank cleaning, a 125˚ beam that is more diffused with less intense brightness making it ideal for general work areas, and a 140˚ beam offering a wide lighting pattern for wider area illumination. This unit is suitable for emergency services, mining, construction, marine and industrial operations.

This unit operates on 24V AC or DC, 50/60Hz (other volts also available) and is equipped with 50 feet of 12/3 SOOW cord fitted with an explosion proof cord cap. Plug options include a 5-15 15-amp straight blade plug for use with 120V explosion proof outlets, a 5-20 20-amp straight blade plug for use with 120V explosion proof outlets, or a 6-20 20-amp straight blade plug for use with 220-240V explosion proof outlets.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC

 is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company's hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afd3d764-230a-480a-9e6d-d748e8ba3730

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd3730e6-3b06-4c48-ab2d-e0d9bd9007e4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eca57cc-8c8b-4f6a-8d68-70683879ca4e

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

