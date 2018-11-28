Legacy Education Alliance Attends Charitable Thanksgiving Lunch in Hong Kong to Support Families Touched by Autism.

CAPE CORAL, Fla, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) ( www.legacyeducationalliance.com ), a leading international provider of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies, announced that on Wednesday November 21, 2018, it attended an American Chamber of Commerce Thanksgiving lunch in Hong Kong in support of families touched by autism. Attending the event on behalf of LEAI was Anthony C. Humpage, its CEO who was joined by Professor Yuk-Fai Fong from the Hong Kong University of Science & technology as well as Winky So, Deputy Director- General at Trade & industry Department, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

“Legacy is proud to be a member of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong - one of the largest American Chambers outside the U.S., the largest international chamber in Hong Kong and the most dynamic and influential international business organization in the Asia-Pacific region. Annually we support the Chamber’s Thanksgiving lunch which both recognizes the contribution of the SAR’s government officials and offers support to a worthy charity. Legacy is part of the Hong Kong community and we enjoy participating in it.” said Anthony Humpage, Legacy Education Alliance’s CEO.

