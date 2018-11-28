28/11/2018 21:26:54

Legacy Education Alliance Attends Charitable Thanksgiving Lunch in Hong Kong to Support Families Touched by Autism.

CAPE CORAL, Fla, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) (www.legacyeducationalliance.com), a leading international provider of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies, announced that on Wednesday November 21, 2018, it attended an American Chamber of Commerce Thanksgiving lunch in Hong Kong in support of families touched by autism. Attending the event on behalf of LEAI was Anthony C. Humpage, its CEO who was joined by Professor Yuk-Fai Fong from the Hong Kong University of Science & technology as well as Winky So, Deputy Director- General at Trade & industry Department, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

 “Legacy is proud to be a member of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong - one of the largest American Chambers outside the U.S., the largest international chamber in Hong Kong and the most dynamic and influential international business organization in the Asia-Pacific region. Annually we support the Chamber’s Thanksgiving lunch which both recognizes the contribution of the SAR’s government officials and offers support to a worthy charity.  Legacy is part of the Hong Kong community and we enjoy participating in it.” said Anthony Humpage, Legacy Education Alliance’s CEO.

About Legacy Education Alliance Inc.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (https://www.legacyeducationalliance.com), is a leading international provider of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques. Legacy Education Alliance was founded in 1996, today we are a global company with approximately 200 employees that has cumulatively served more than two million students from more than 150 countries and territories over the course of our operating history.

We offer our training through a variety of brands including Rich Dad® Education; Rich Dad® Stock Education; Making Money from Property with Martin RobertsTM; Brick Buy BrickTM; Building Wealth; Robbie Fowler Property AcademyTM; Women in WealthTM; Perform in PropertyTM, Teach Me to TradeTM, and Trade Up Investor EducationTM. For more information, please visit our website at www.legacyeducationalliance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform. Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein) filed with the SEC on April 2, 2018 and which may be viewed at https://www.sec.gov.

