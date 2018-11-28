Martec International Calls for Participants in 2018 Omni-channel Allocation and Replenishment in Fashion Research Study

TAUNTON, United Kingdom, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martec International , retail consultancy and training company, is seeking fashion industry merchandising and supply chain professionals across Europe and North America to participate in its 2018 Omni-channel Allocation and Replenishment in Fashion research study. The research, sponsored by Neogrid , aims to quantify the impact of omni-channel retail on fashion industry supply chains and establish benchmarks for overall performance in this formidable environment.

With omni-channel retail exponentially increasing points of sale, demand planners, as well as supply chains across the industry, have been under increased pressure to meet consumer demand. While forecasting remains essential, retailers need effective allocation and replenishment processes that leverage demand sensing in order to prevent out-of-stocks and ensure that the right products are in the right place at the right time.

By establishing industry benchmarks for allocation and replenishment, companies can see how they perform vs their competitors and peers, and more importantly, how to improve their performance. This study will cover:

Omni-channel allocation methods

Replenishment processes

Omni-channel effectiveness

Supply chain visibility across channels

Returns across channels

People and resourcing

Reporting and technology

All responses will be anonymous. The survey closes December 20, 2018. To participate in the study, please click here .

Key findings as well as a benchmark on the state of the market for omni-channel allocation and replenishment within the fashion industry will be presented live during the Neogrid Fashion Link event in Amsterdam on January 31, 2019.

About Martec International

Martec International is a specialist retail consulting and training company and the market leader in this type of research. We assist retailers to improve their business performance and help suppliers to retail execute their go to market strategies more successfully.

Our clients include retailers, technology and merchandise vendors, ingredient manufacturers, CPG and FMCG companies, banks, telecommunications companies and venture capitalists.

For more information, visit www.martec-international.com

About Neogrid Smarter consumers demand smarter supply chains, and if the consumer didn’t buy a product, no one has truly sold it. Neogrid helps companies plan and replenish according to actual demand-driven data, in order to increase profit along the entire supply chain. Neogrid adapts to your business, connects with any existing system and brings true collaboration in a SaaS platform to manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers to balance inventories – together -- and guarantee on-shelf availability to the end consumer. For more information, visit Neogrid.com .

