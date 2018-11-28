28/11/2018 21:15:00

Mercury Systems Receives $2.1M Order for BuiltSECURE Memory Devices

Related content
27 Nov - 
Barry R. Nearhos Elected to the Board of Directors of M..
20 Nov - 
Mercury Systems Receives $6.7M Integrated Subsystems Or..
15 Nov - 
Mercury Systems Wins Contract to Supply Mission Compute..

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com) announced that it received a $2.1 million order from a leading global distributor of electronic components for SWaP-optimized memory devices featuring BuiltSECURE technology for a European defense application. The order was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2019 first quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

BuiltSECURE memory devices leverage the Company’s deep domain expertise in three-dimensional packaging technology. By transforming a two-dimensional array of memory devices into a single, vertically-integrated memory module, BuiltSECURE memory devices offer the ruggedization levels required to withstand the harshest military operating environments. All of the Company’s digital microelectronics are designed and manufactured in the Company’s Advanced Microelectronics Center (AMC) in Phoenix, Ariz.

“Mercury Systems is honored to support defense prime contractors and their entire ecosystem of supply chain partners with secure and trusted digital microelectronics from our Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA)-certified facility,” said Iain Mackie, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Microelectronics Secure Solutions group. “Our highly skilled employees, combined with the advanced manufacturing capabilities housed in our AMC, enable Mercury to deliver the most advanced commercial memory technologies with assured long-term supply continuity for our nation’s most critical military programs.”

For more information, visit https://www.mrcy.com/ or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to fiscal 2019 business performance and beyond and the Company's plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export contractor procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Contact:

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems, Inc.

+1 978-967-1366 / rmcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems, Innovation That Matters and BuiltSECURE are trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Mercury-Systems-Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:15 MRCY
Mercury Systems Receives $2.1M Order for BuiltSECURE Memory Devices
27 Nov MRCY
Barry R. Nearhos Elected to the Board of Directors of Mercury Systems
20 Nov MRCY
Mercury Systems Receives $6.7M Integrated Subsystems Order for Naval Electronic Warfare Application
15 Nov MRCY
Mercury Systems Wins Contract to Supply Mission Computers for C2 Application
13 Nov MRCY
Mercury Systems Wins Six Awards in Military & Aerospace Electronics 2018 Innovators Awards Program
06 Nov FRED
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mercury, Lincoln Electric, Sprint, Fred's, NewLink Genetics, and El Paso Electric — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
31 Oct MRCY
Mercury Systems to Present at the Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference
30 Oct MRCY
Mercury Systems Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
30 Oct MRCY
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MRCY Investors to Contact the Firm
25 Oct MRCY
Defense Industry’s First 16GB DDR4 High Density Secure Memory Device Introduced by Mercury Systems

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Huawei Releases LTE Series Solutions to Build an All-Business Foundation in the 5G Era
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Global Pharmacovigilance Market to witness a CAGR of 13.4% during 2018-2024

Related stock quotes

Mercury Systems Inc 48.26 1.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:12
Nissan reveals refreshed 2019 Maxima and Murano with advanced Safety Shield 360 technology, revised exterior and interior treatments at Los Angeles Auto Show
22:10
i3 Verticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
22:07
Dixie Brands Inc. Completes Reverse Takeover Transaction
22:05
MVC Capital Provides Update on Repurchase Program
22:04
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Tenaris S.A.
22:04
Imagin Medical Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
22:00
Delphix Brings Even More Speed, Security to Amazon Relational Database Service
22:00
Bonanza Creek to Participate at the Capital One Securities 13th Annual Energy Conference
21:57
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Ternium S.A.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 22:29:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-28 23:29:39 - 2018-11-28 22:29:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY