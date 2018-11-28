28/11/2018 14:35:00

MuleChain Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine Platform for Blockchain-Powered Delivery Service

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- MuleChain, creators of a global decentralized P2P delivery and warehouse services on the blockchain, today announce their crowdfunding campaign is live on the StartEngine platform. Regulation Crowdfunding allows everyone, regardless of their net worth or income level, to invest in securities issued by startup companies.

MuleChain is a blockchain smart contract-based venture project that has been in development since the beginning of 2018. MuleChain, Inc. is a Delaware registered C-Corp. The company’s team is currently focusing on building the technology platform and the blockchain decentralized apps. A few selected test markets will be targeted soon for the initial launch.

To learn more about the MuleChain campaign on StartEngine, visit https://www.startengine.com/mulechain-inc.

 “MuleChain is moving into our next stage of growth to complete the build-out of the platform, web, and mobile apps in order to officially launch our services on a well-grounded foundation,” said Ralph Liu, CEO and founder of MuleChain. “We chose Regulation Crowdfunding on StartEngine to go worldwide with our message and connect with individuals who share our vision for democratizing the delivery and warehouse business on a decentralized P2P platform.”

This project will utilize blockchain technology to create a social value that has the potential to evolve into a global movement powered by individuals instead of being limited to the traditional limits of a simple commercial enterprise. Every traveler could be a mule and every person staying at home could become a pack station owner. Everybody, rich or poor, young or old, able or disabled, men or women of any race and origin, will have this new job opportunity to earn occasional extra income at a time that is most convenient for them or even make a full-time living for themselves. In addition, the new convenience assistance service concept could help drastically reduce fossil fuel burning, lower humanity’s carbon footprint, help improve the global environment and save many trees!

About MuleChain

MuleChain aims to help millions participate in the global sharing economy by redefining global peer-to-peer logistics. We are using blockchain technology to create a decentralized network where users can create requests for both local and cross-border delivery services. Users can also perform storage and delivery functions for requests on the network, earning cryptocurrency as payments for providing the services.

To learn more about MuleChain, visit: https://www.mulechain.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the MuleChain team. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, all individuals should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

MuleChain Contact

Ralph Liu, CEO

2901 W Coast Hwy, #200, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Tel: 1-888-456-8881

https://mulechain.com

info@mulechain.com  

Corporate Communications Contact

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com

MuleChain Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
09:26
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
20
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Huawei Releases LTE Series Solutions to Build an All-Business Foundation in the 5G Era
5
London–Bermuda connections celebrated at BDA forum

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:15
Ecomdash Expands Multichannel Options With Google Shopping Actions
15:10
EPRI Book Offers Insights Into Achieving Sustainable Electric Power
15:08
Ringling College and Semkhor Open Post-Production Facility
15:08
Magnus Warrior Launches First-Ever Seasonal Fantasy MMA Game
15:06
Twenty Over Ten Focuses on Enterprise Clients, Adds Suite of New Features to Providence Platform
15:04
Ebix Wins Coveted Contract to Deploy its Forex Exchange Services at World’s Busiest Airport - Dubai International Airport
15:01
Net Asset Value(s)
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – December 18, 2018
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 24, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 15:38:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-28 16:38:57 - 2018-11-28 15:38:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY