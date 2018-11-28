MuleChain Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine Platform for Blockchain-Powered Delivery Service

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- MuleChain , creators of a global decentralized P2P delivery and warehouse services on the blockchain, today announce their crowdfunding campaign is live on the StartEngine platform. Regulation Crowdfunding allows everyone, regardless of their net worth or income level, to invest in securities issued by startup companies.

MuleChain is a blockchain smart contract-based venture project that has been in development since the beginning of 2018. MuleChain, Inc. is a Delaware registered C-Corp. The company’s team is currently focusing on building the technology platform and the blockchain decentralized apps. A few selected test markets will be targeted soon for the initial launch.

To learn more about the MuleChain campaign on StartEngine, visit https://www.startengine.com/mulechain-inc .

“MuleChain is moving into our next stage of growth to complete the build-out of the platform, web, and mobile apps in order to officially launch our services on a well-grounded foundation,” said Ralph Liu, CEO and founder of MuleChain. “We chose Regulation Crowdfunding on StartEngine to go worldwide with our message and connect with individuals who share our vision for democratizing the delivery and warehouse business on a decentralized P2P platform.”

This project will utilize blockchain technology to create a social value that has the potential to evolve into a global movement powered by individuals instead of being limited to the traditional limits of a simple commercial enterprise. Every traveler could be a mule and every person staying at home could become a pack station owner. Everybody, rich or poor, young or old, able or disabled, men or women of any race and origin, will have this new job opportunity to earn occasional extra income at a time that is most convenient for them or even make a full-time living for themselves. In addition, the new convenience assistance service concept could help drastically reduce fossil fuel burning, lower humanity’s carbon footprint, help improve the global environment and save many trees!

About MuleChain

MuleChain aims to help millions participate in the global sharing economy by redefining global peer-to-peer logistics. We are using blockchain technology to create a decentralized network where users can create requests for both local and cross-border delivery services. Users can also perform storage and delivery functions for requests on the network, earning cryptocurrency as payments for providing the services.

To learn more about MuleChain, visit: https://www.mulechain.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the MuleChain team. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, all individuals should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

MuleChain Contact

Ralph Liu, CEO

2901 W Coast Hwy, #200, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Tel: 1-888-456-8881

https://mulechain.com

info@mulechain.com

Corporate Communications Contact

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com