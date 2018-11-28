28/11/2018 07:31:00

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes AlzeCure Pharma to First North Premier

Stockholm, November 28, 2018— Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in AlzeCure Pharma AB’s shares (short name: ALZCUR) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. AlzeCure Pharma belongs to the health care sector and is the 72nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2018.

AlzeCure Pharma is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease. The company is developing five drug candidates within its two main research programs, NeuroRestore och Alzstatin. The NeuroRestore program contains symptomatic treatments including the primary drug candidate, ACD855, which is planned for clinical Phase I studies in December 2018. The second program, Alzstatin, contains disease modifying and preventive treatments. By leveraging a diversified portfolio that addresses key signaling pathways in the brain, a range of other indications are possible, e.g. cognitive dysfunctions in traumatic brain injury (TBI), sleep apnea and Parkinson’s disease. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

”We welcome AlzeCure Pharma to our Nasdaq First North Premier,” said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. “AlzeCure Pharma will make a compelling addition to our health care segment, and we look forward to supporting them for many years to come.”

AlzeCure Pharma AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

 

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Media Relations Contact:

Erik Granström

+46 8 405 78 07

erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com

 

 

