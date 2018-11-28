28/11/2018 11:01:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 28

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 27-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            178.36p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            180.15p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 27-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            69.03p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            69.86p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:    GBP25.55m
Borrowing Level:                                              19%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

