28/11/2018 12:38:00

Net Asset Value(s)

The European Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 28

The European Investment Trust plc

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 27 November 2018 was 923.20p including estimated current period revenue and 903.01p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 41,166,269 Ordinary Shares, being the number of shares in issue and circulation.

28 November 2018

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP

Legal Entity Identifier 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
09:26
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
18
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Huawei Releases LTE Series Solutions to Build an All-Business Foundation in the 5G Era
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Acadia Healthcare, and TG Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:40
Connecticut Governor-Elect Lamont Names FuelCell Energy’s Jennifer Arasimowicz to Transition Team
13:40
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CASI Pharmaceuticals, Booking, Enstar Group, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Dermira, and Kaiser Aluminum — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
13:37
Enable Me announces distributorship for Puerto Rico; AxisCare to market Enable Me’s products in Caribbean
13:35
Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) announces the filing of an S1 Registration to Finance the Development of Its Cutting-Edge Technologies
13:32
FFW Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
13:32
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
13:30
iLOOKABOUT Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
13:30
Vivakor to Present at LD Micro 11th Annual Main Event Investor Conference on December 4, 2018
13:29
STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 29.11.2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 13:57:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-28 14:57:01 - 2018-11-28 13:57:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY