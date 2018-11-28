28/11/2018 16:00:00

NeuroMetrix to Present at the LD Micro 11th Annual Main Event on December 5, 2018

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) today announced that Shai N. Gozani M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix, is scheduled to speak at the upcoming LD Micro Annual Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Dr. Gozani intends to provide an update on the Company's business activities including the Quell® Wearable Pain Relief Technology™.

The NeuroMetrix presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 p.m. Eastern). A live audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the corporate website - https://www.NeuroMetrix.com/. This webcast will be archived after the live event.

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, wearable technology for treating chronic pain. It can be worn during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell is drug-free and has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. Quell has been shown in multiple clinical studies to relieve chronic pain and, in a published study*, 4 out of 5 users reported improvement in chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app. Quell also offers health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud™, which provides customized feedback and powers one of the world's largest chronic pain databases. Quell is available online and through select retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

Journal of Pain Research 2016;(9):469-479

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015,  LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

neurometrix_rgb.jpg

