28/11/2018 18:00:00

NuFACTOR Specialty Pharmacy is Welcoming Applications for the 2019 Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship

Temecula, CA, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temecula, Calif.: NuFACTOR, the specialty pharmacy of FFF Enterprises, Inc. is welcoming applications for the 2019 Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship. The scholarship was created 25 years ago in remembrance of Eric Dostie, a boy with hemophilia who tragically passed on August 27, 1994, at the young age of 5. Eric’s family members find joy in memories of Eric sharing his aspirations of becoming a scientist and inventing a cure for hemophilia in the form of a “chocolate pill.” He has inspired many lives through his uplifting positivity, humor and unending love. 

“It’s an honor to reach the scholarship’s 25th year. We look forward to extending this opportunity to another 10 students in helping them reach their goals and at the same time, carry on Eric’s memory and aspirations of helping others,” says Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive oﬃcer of FFF Enterprises.

This scholarship is open to students who either have hemophilia or a similar bleeding disorder, or have a family member with a bleeding disorder. Each year, 10 students are selected to each receive a $1,000 scholarship. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and enrolled full-time in an accredited two- or four-year college program. Submission requirements include an essay describing how his or her education will impact humanity, encourage self-improvement and enrichment. The recipients are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and ﬁnancial need. Last year’s scholarship recipients included Angela Kessler, BriAnna Sperry, Cullen Embry, Emily Sampson, Jack Brogan, Justin Najimian, Kaitlin Musick, Kaylee Karcher, Malia Jackson, Nicholas Hebert and Ryan Balog.

Application deadline is March 1, 2019. Visit the NuFACTOR Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship website at https://www.nufactor.com/patients/resources/factor/eric-dostie-scholarship.html to learn more about the program and to request an application, or call (800) 323-6832 for additional questions.

About NuFACTOR Specialty Pharmacy

NuFACTOR is the specialty pharmacy of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted distributor of plasma products, vaccines, biosimilars and other specialty pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. NuFACTOR Specialty Pharmacy, established in 1995, specializes in the treatment of patients with chronic conditions, with concentration on treating rare disease states in neurology, immunology, hematology, oncology, dermatology and rheumatology. The company also supports the immune globulin community through IG Living magazine, a publication dedicated to promoting patient advocacy, education and communication. NuFACTOR is dedicated to solving the chronic problems of affordability, availability and safety in disease state management for chronically ill patients. NuFACTOR is deeply committed to the philosophy of providing philanthropic support to the patient communities the company serves, including hemophilia, immune deficiencies and peripheral neuropathies, among others.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

FFF Enterprises is the largest and most trusted distributor of plasma products, vaccines, biosimilars and other specialty pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. Founded in 1988, FFF, a multi-billion dollar organization, celebrates 30 years of business and a flawless safety track record for product distribution. FFF has taken a leadership position in regard to supply chain safety and innovation, setting new standards and pioneering industry firsts. FFF’s commitment to Guaranteed Channel Integrity™ ensures that products are purchased only from the manufacturer and shipped only to licensed healthcare providers, with additional steps taken to safely store, handle and ship products to ensure patient safety is never compromised. FFF’s proprietary systems — Verified Inventory Program-Consignment (VIPc™) and Lot-Track® — provide verification of this secure channel, BioSupply® online ordering system offers an easy-to-use and convenient platform to order products, and MyFluVaccine™ is an unprecedented vaccination program that has added a new level of safety, convenience and reliability to both healthcare providers and patients. Through the recent launch of BuyByeRx®  and  MinibarRx®, FFF is revolutionizing product inventory management solutions for the industry. Trust in our services is assured through CostparencyTM, which is our promise to healthcare providers that we are void of deceptive pricing tactics.

FFF Enterprises works diligently each day to fulfill its mission of Helping Healthcare CareTM, knowing that there is always a patient at the end of every transaction. Wherever and whenever future opportunities are identified, FFF will continue to advocate for the advancement of patient health and safety.

Contact:

Michelle Valenzuela, Director, Marketing & Communication

(951) 296-2500, ext. 1410

Michelle Valenzuela, Director, Marketing & Communication

FFF Enterprises.com

(951) 296-2528 ext 1410

mvalenzuela@fffenterprises.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
09:26
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
22
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12
26 Nov
GOMX
med dit behov for selvros, kan du ikke have meget selvværd. Prøv at arbejde med det.
11
24 Nov
VELO
Nu har jeg været med i dette game (biotek) siden midten af 90'erne. Og var med i opturen i starten a..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Huawei Releases LTE Series Solutions to Build an All-Business Foundation in the 5G Era
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Acadia Healthcare, and TG Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:33
Sound Community Bank Partners with 100% Talent to Bridge Gender Equity Gap
18:33
Freddie Mac Closes Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Fund with Boston Financial
18:30
End of Day
18:14
Greystone Provides $100 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Skilled Nursing Facilities in New York State
18:11
Merida Capital Senior Partner Named Freedom Leaf Board Chairman; New CFO Named and Announcement of Accuvape Acquisition
18:06
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:00
Hope Binational Fellowships Prepares and Empowers Women From The United States and Mexico to Improve Communities
18:00
NuFACTOR Specialty Pharmacy is Welcoming Applications for the 2019 Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship
18:00
Fortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 19:04:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-28 20:04:16 - 2018-11-28 19:04:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY