NuFACTOR Specialty Pharmacy is Welcoming Applications for the 2019 Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship

Temecula, CA, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temecula, Calif.: NuFACTOR, the specialty pharmacy of FFF Enterprises, Inc. is welcoming applications for the 2019 Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship. The scholarship was created 25 years ago in remembrance of Eric Dostie, a boy with hemophilia who tragically passed on August 27, 1994, at the young age of 5. Eric’s family members find joy in memories of Eric sharing his aspirations of becoming a scientist and inventing a cure for hemophilia in the form of a “chocolate pill.” He has inspired many lives through his uplifting positivity, humor and unending love.

“It’s an honor to reach the scholarship’s 25th year. We look forward to extending this opportunity to another 10 students in helping them reach their goals and at the same time, carry on Eric’s memory and aspirations of helping others,” says Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive oﬃcer of FFF Enterprises.

This scholarship is open to students who either have hemophilia or a similar bleeding disorder, or have a family member with a bleeding disorder. Each year, 10 students are selected to each receive a $1,000 scholarship. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and enrolled full-time in an accredited two- or four-year college program. Submission requirements include an essay describing how his or her education will impact humanity, encourage self-improvement and enrichment. The recipients are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and ﬁnancial need. Last year’s scholarship recipients included Angela Kessler, BriAnna Sperry, Cullen Embry, Emily Sampson, Jack Brogan, Justin Najimian, Kaitlin Musick, Kaylee Karcher, Malia Jackson, Nicholas Hebert and Ryan Balog.

Application deadline is March 1, 2019. Visit the NuFACTOR Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship website at https://www.nufactor.com/patients/resources/factor/eric-dostie-scholarship.html to learn more about the program and to request an application, or call (800) 323-6832 for additional questions.

About NuFACTOR Specialty Pharmacy

NuFACTOR is the specialty pharmacy of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted distributor of plasma products, vaccines, biosimilars and other specialty pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. NuFACTOR Specialty Pharmacy, established in 1995, specializes in the treatment of patients with chronic conditions, with concentration on treating rare disease states in neurology, immunology, hematology, oncology, dermatology and rheumatology. The company also supports the immune globulin community through IG Living magazine, a publication dedicated to promoting patient advocacy, education and communication. NuFACTOR is dedicated to solving the chronic problems of affordability, availability and safety in disease state management for chronically ill patients. NuFACTOR is deeply committed to the philosophy of providing philanthropic support to the patient communities the company serves, including hemophilia, immune deficiencies and peripheral neuropathies, among others.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

FFF Enterprises is the largest and most trusted distributor of plasma products, vaccines, biosimilars and other specialty pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. Founded in 1988, FFF, a multi-billion dollar organization, celebrates 30 years of business and a flawless safety track record for product distribution. FFF has taken a leadership position in regard to supply chain safety and innovation, setting new standards and pioneering industry firsts. FFF’s commitment to Guaranteed Channel Integrity™ ensures that products are purchased only from the manufacturer and shipped only to licensed healthcare providers, with additional steps taken to safely store, handle and ship products to ensure patient safety is never compromised. FFF’s proprietary systems — Verified Inventory Program-Consignment (VIPc™) and Lot-Track® — provide verification of this secure channel, BioSupply® online ordering system offers an easy-to-use and convenient platform to order products, and MyFluVaccine™ is an unprecedented vaccination program that has added a new level of safety, convenience and reliability to both healthcare providers and patients. Through the recent launch of BuyByeRx® and MinibarRx®, FFF is revolutionizing product inventory management solutions for the industry. Trust in our services is assured through CostparencyTM, which is our promise to healthcare providers that we are void of deceptive pricing tactics.

FFF Enterprises works diligently each day to fulfill its mission of Helping Healthcare CareTM, knowing that there is always a patient at the end of every transaction. Wherever and whenever future opportunities are identified, FFF will continue to advocate for the advancement of patient health and safety.

Michelle Valenzuela, Director, Marketing & Communication

(951) 296-2500, ext. 1410

