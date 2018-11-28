28/11/2018 16:06:48

PayByPhone Names Roamy Valera, CAPP CEO, US and Canada

Respected Parking Industry Leader Is Chair Of International Parking And Mobility Institute’s Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayByPhone, the global leader in mobile parking payments, today announced that Roamy Valera has been named CEO, US and Canada. An internationally respected parking industry leader, Valera is the current chair of the International Parking and Mobility Institute’s (IPMI) board of directors. PayByPhone is one of the fastest-growing mobile payment companies in the world and its industry-leading smart device app is used by more than 17 million people across the globe.

“We are very excited to announce that Roamy Valera has joined PayByPhone as CEO, US and Canada,” said Andreas Gruber, president and Global CEO of PayByPhone. “Roamy is universally respected throughout the parking industry and he will be a tremendous leader as we expand our reach across North America.”

In his new position, Valera will oversee the day-to-day operations of PayByPhone in the US and Canada and lead the development and execution of the company’s growth strategy throughout North America. He will also work closely with PayByPhone’s Global executive team to develop and implement corporate strategy.

“This is an exciting time in the parking and mobility space, and PayByPhone is poised to do great things,” said Valera. “We are on the cusp of an exciting mobile future of connected vehicles and smart cities, and I’m thrilled to have an opportunity to help PayByPhone lead the way.

“The future belongs to companies like PayByPhone who understand Maas—Mobility as a Service,” continued Valera. “The key to success is reducing friction and removing the pain associated with parking and mobility. If we focus on the needs of people, rather than cars, our opportunities for growth and innovation will be limitless.”

Roamy Valera has nearly 30 years of parking industry experience. He began his career as an enforcement officer for the Miami Parking Authority, and he has worked for many public and private parking organizations. He attributes his success in the industry to having the opportunity to progress up the ranks, from an entry-level professional to a corporate and parking industry leader. He joins PayByPhone from NewTown Advisors, an acclaimed parking and mobility consulting firm where he served as CEO.

“PayByPhone was the first mobile payment company in the US parking market, and we’ve always been the pioneers when it comes to providing the easiest and most convenient payment experience,” said Gruber. “Roamy Valera’s appointment is the first of many exciting announcements we have planned for the coming months.”

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing more than 70 million transactions totaling more than $400 million in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

PayByPhone can be found online at paybyphone.com.

Contact

Bill Smith

Smith Phillips

(603) 491-4280

bsmith@smith-phillips.com

