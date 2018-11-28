28/11/2018 09:30:00

PINTEC Announces Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB246.8 million (US$35.9 million), an increase of 43.4% year-over-year from RMB172.1 million in the same period of 2017.

  • Gross profit increased by 120.8% year-over-year to RMB125.8 million (US$18.3 million). Gross margin expanded to 51.0% from 33.1% in the same period of 2017.

  • Operating profit was RMB24.0 million (US$3.5 million) compared to an operating loss of RMB9.8 million in the same period of 2017.

  • Net income was RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million) compared to a net loss of RMB19.1 million in the same period of 2017.

  • Adjusted net income1 was RMB15.1 million (US$2.2 million) compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB11.3 million in the same period of 2017.

Third Quarter 2018 Operating Highlights

  • Total loan originations in the third quarter of 2018 were RMB2.7 billion (US$402.3 million), representing a decrease of 34.1% from the same period of 2017.

  • Loan outstanding balance was RMB6.4 billion (US$961.4 million) as of September 30, 2018, representing an increase of 50.7% from September 30, 2017.

  • Delinquency

The following table provides delinquency rates for all loans facilitated by the Company as of the dates indicated:

 

Delinquent for

 

16 ‑ 30 days

31 ‑ 60 days

61 ‑ 90 days

December 31, 2016 0.47%0.76%0.63%
December 31, 2017 1.11%1.02%0.74%
September 30, 2018 1.37%2.44%2.41%

1 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, representing net income before share-based compensation expenses. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this release.

Mr. Wei Wei, Chief Executive Officer of PINTEC, commented, “Following our successful initial public offering in October 2018, and despite the recent market volatilities, our artificial intelligence and big data powered fintech solutions and tools continued to provide value to our institutional clients. Our strong third quarter performance resulted from the constant optimization of our services for our financial and business partners and the expansion of our capabilities to reach and cover more institutional clients. We established strategic partnerships with an influential domestic financial group and a large international financial group where we provided them with our lending solutions. These services will enable us to deepen our relationship with financial partners and generate stable revenue streams in the long term. In addition, we are actively engaging other licensed financial institutions for potential partnerships and making meaningful progress in our overseas expansion plan. Going forward, our goals include diversifying our revenue sources, reducing our market risks, and sustaining our profitable growth.. We are confident that we have the management team, technology and strategy in place to thrive under any market condition.”

Mr. Steven Sim, Chief Financial Officer of PINTEC, stated, “Despite the recent softening economic outlook and regulatory uncertainties, during the third quarter of 2018, we continued to grow our revenue by 43.4% and gross profit by 120.8% year over year. Also, our adjusted net income increased to RMB 15.1 million from a net loss of RMB11.3 million in the same period of 2017. Going forward, we will continue to invest in our core technology competence, minimize our exposure to market risks, and maximize the value for our business and financial partners as well as our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results                                                       

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2018 increased by 43.4% year-over-year to RMB246.8 million (US$35.9 million) from RMB172.1 million in the same period of 2017.

  • Revenues from technical service fees increased by 31.7% to RMB173.4 million (US$25.2 million) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB131.6 million in the same period of 2017. The growth was primarily attributable to the significant increase in monthly service fees, which resulted from the growth in the outstanding balance of loans, in particular, personal installment loans.

  • Revenues from installment service fees in the third quarter of 2018 increased by 81.0% to RMB71.4 million (US$10.4 million) from RMB39.4 million in the same period of 2017. The growth was driven by an increase in the on-book installment loans volume with their improved fee arrangements, as well as a trend moving towards developing the installment loans with higher margins and longer terms.

  • Revenues from wealth management service fees in the third quarter of 2018 increased by 100.6% to RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million) from RMB1.0 million in the same period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to the development and expansion of the wealth management services.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 5.1% in the third quarter of 2018 to 120.9 million from 115.1 million in the same period last year. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenues decreased to 49.0% in the third quarter from 66.9% in the same period last year. The reduction was primarily due to a 32.8% decrease in the provision for credit losses to 28.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 from 41.7 million in the same period last year which was primarily due to the decrease of financing receivables.

Gross Profit

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2018 increased by 120.8% to RMB125.8 million (US$18.3 million) from RMB57.0 million in the same period of 2017. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2018 expanded to 51.0% from 33.1% in the same period of 2017. The margin expansion was primarily driven by: i) better economies of scale that the Company achieved across its product lines, and ii) bigger proportion of higher-margin products such as personal installment loans than lower-margin products such as point-of-sale installment loans.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses in the third quarter were RMB101.8 (US$14.8 million) compared to RMB66.8 million in the same period of 2017.

  • Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2018 decreased by 5.0% to RMB18.4 million (US$2.7 million) from RMB19.4 million in the same period of 2017. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses decreased to 7.5% in the third quarter of 2018 from 11.3% in the same period of 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to the Company’s optimized marketing process and improved marketing efficiency.

  • General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2018 increased to RMB63.0 million (US$9.2 million) or 25.5% of total revenues, from RMB28.3 million or 16.4% of total revenues in the same period of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in bad debt expenses related to the growth of  accounts receivable generated from uncollected technical service fees and the increase of accounts receivable with higher credit losses rates.

  • Research and development expenses increased by 6.4% to RMB20.4 million (US$3.0 million) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB19.2 million in the same period of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increased research and development headcount as the Company further enhanced its capabilities in big data and risk management technologies.

Operating Profit / Loss

Operating profit was RMB24.0 million (US$3.5 million) in the third quarter of 2018, compared to an operating loss of RMB9.8 million in the same period of 2017.

Net Income / Loss

Net income in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million) compared to a net loss of RMB19.1 million in the same period of 2017. Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB15.1 million (US$2.2 million) compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB11.3 million in the same period of 2017.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB30.8 million (US$4.5 million) compared to RMB30.3 million in the same period of 2017, which was also attributable to the accretion in relation to Pre-IPO preferred shares redemption.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had combined cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB408.5 million (US$59.5 million) compared to RMB375.9 million as of December 31, 2017.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had total net financing receivables, including short-term and long-term, declined to 965.0 million (US$140.5 million) at the end of the third quarter from 1,684.8 million at the end of last year, mostly due to our strategy of providing more and more technology sales and consulting services than on-book installment loan services.

Conference Call Information

PINTEC will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time or 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +65-6713-5090
United States Toll Free: +1-866-519-4004
China: 400-620-8038
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-906-601
Conference ID: 6694377

The replay will be accessible through December 6, 2018, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
Conference ID:  6694377

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.pintec.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating our business, the Company consider and use adjusted net income/loss as the supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S.GAAP. The Company define adjusted net income/loss as net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.

The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure can help the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/loss enables the management to assess the operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. The Company also believes that this non-GAAP financial measure also provides useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/loss is that it doesn’t reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses may continue to be incurred in the business, and are reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/loss. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.8680 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 28, 2018, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, [the Business Outlook and] quotations from management in this announcement, as well as PINTEC’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. PINTEC may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s limited operating history, regulatory uncertainties relating to online consumer finance in China, the Company’s reliance on Jimu Group for a significant portion of our funding and the need to further diversify our financial partners, the Company’s reliance on a limited number of business partners, the impact of current or future PRC laws or regulations on wealth management financial products, publicity regarding the consumer finance industry and the evolving regulatory environment governing this industry in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PINTEC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its open platform, PINTEC enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions, ranging from point-of-sale financing, personal installment loans, business installment loans, to wealth management and insurance products. Leveraging its scalable and reliable technology infrastructure, PINTEC serves a wide range of industry verticals covering online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings; as well as various types of financial partners including banks, brokers, insurance companies, investment funds and trusts, consumer finance companies, peer-to-peer platforms and other similar institutions. For more information, please visit ir.pintec.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Joseph Yang

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd.

Phone: +1-646-308-1622

E-mail:ir@pintec.com

Jack Wang

ICR Inc.

Phone: +1-646-308-1622

E-mail: pintec@icrinc.com

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

As of

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

December 31,

2017

 

September 30,

2018

  

RMB

 

RMB

 

USD

ASSETS

      

Current assets:

      
  Cash and cash equivalents 370,891  316,865  46,136 
  Restricted time deposits 5,000  91,673  13,348 
  Short‑term investments 2,000  1,659  242 
  Short‑term financing receivables, net 1,506,179  883,437  128,631 
  Accrued interest receivable, net 7,637  4,323  629 
  Accounts receivable, net 36,556  55,694  8,109 
  Prepayments and other current assets 68,903  265,833  38,706 
  Amounts due from related parties 229,026  529,707  77,127 

Total current assets

 2,226,192  2,149,191  312,928 

Non-current assets:

      
  Long‑term financing receivables, net 178,627  81,553  11,874 
  Long‑term investments 6,439  23,875  3,476 
  Property, equipment and software, net 6,647  7,467  1,087 
  Intangible assets, net 7,212  5,868  854 
  Goodwill 25,680  25,680  3,739 

Total non-current assets

 224,605  144,443  21,030 

TOTAL ASSETS

 2,450,797  2,293,634  333,958 

LIABILITIES

      

Current liabilities:

      
  Short-term funding debts 1,220,884  995,665  144,972 
  Accrued interest payable 7,174  13,341  1,942 
  Accounts payable 43,043  37,160  5,411 
  Amounts due to related parties 375,369  223,712  32,573 
  Tax payable 22,386  61,646  8,976 
  Convertible loans 242,273  -  - 
  Guarantee liabilities -  15,765  2,295 
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities 112,189  110,027  16,019 

Total current liabilities

 2,023,318  1,457,316  212,188 

Non-current liabilities:

      
  Long-term funding debts 469,733  63,502  9,246 
  Other non-current liabilities 8,821  8,821  1,284 
  Long-term borrowings -  68,141  9,922 
  Amounts due to related parties 11,120  -  - 

Total non-current liabilities

 489,674  140,464  20,452 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 2,512,992  1,597,780  232,640 

MEZZANINE EQUITY

      
  Series Seed-A-1 convertible redeemable preferred shares -  2,577  374 
  Series Seed-A-2 convertible redeemable preferred shares -  23,226  3,382 
  Series Seed-B convertible redeemable preferred shares -  185,488  27,008 
  Series Seed-C convertible redeemable preferred shares -  525,108  76,457 
  Series A-1 convertible redeemable preferred shares -  276,449  40,252 
  Series A-2 convertible redeemable preferred shares -  415,433  60,488 

TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY

 -  1,428,281  207,961 

INVESTED

DEFICIT/SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT:

      
  Parent company’s investment deficit (62,195) -  - 
  Ordinary Shares -  59  9 
  Additional paid-in capital -  88,903  12,945 
  Accumulated other comprehensive income -  35,982  5,239 
  Accumulated deficit -  (857,371) (124,836)

TOTAL INVESTED DEFICIT/SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 (62,195) (732,427) (106,643)

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, INVESTED DEFICIT/SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 2,450,797  2,293,634  333,958 

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (loss)/income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

September 30,  2017

September 30,

  2018

September 30, 2017

September 30,

2018

 

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues:

      
  Technical service fees131,623 173,360 25,242 269,884 573,063 83,439 
  Installment service fees39,447 71,382 10,393 73,811 241,263 35,129 
  Wealth management service fees1,003 2,012 293 2,425 10,092 1,469 

Total revenues

172,073 246,754 35,928 346,120 824,418 120,037 

Cost of revenues:

      
  Funding cost(20,054)(32,017)(4,662)(45,608)(125,493)(18,272)
  Provision for credit losses(41,719)(28,050)(4,084)(67,789)(83,186)(12,112)
  Origination and servicing cost(53,326)(60,866)(8,862)(117,675)(253,774)(36,950)

Cost of revenues

(115,099)(120,933)(17,608)(231,072)(462,453)(67,334)

Gross profit

56,974 125,821 18,320 115,048 361,965 52,703 

Operating expenses:

      
  Sales and marketing expenses(19,375)(18,405)(2,680)(49,952)(69,669)(10,144)
  General and administrative expenses(28,262)(63,003)(9,173)(77,480)(159,591)(23,237)
  Research and development expenses(19,175)(20,404)(2,971)(52,847)(59,466)(8,658)

Total operating expenses

(66,812)(101,812)(14,824)(180,279)(288,726)(42,039)

Operating (loss)/profit

(9,838)24,009 3,496 (65,231)73,239 10,664 
       
  Change in fair value of convertible loans- - - - (9,553)(1,391)
  Share of loss from equity method investments- (1,324)(193)- (2,049)(298)
  Other (loss)/income, net(379)1,061 154 (1,451)3,890 566 
  Gain on guarantee liabilities- 7,862 1,145 - 10,135 1,476 

(Loss)/income before income tax expense

(10,217)31,608 4,602 (66,682)75,662 11,017 
  Income tax expense(8,835)(28,236)(4,110)(8,841)(59,902)(8,723)

Net (loss)/income

(19,052)3,372 492 (75,523)15,760 2,294 
  Pre-IPO Preferred shares redemption value accretion(11,285)(34,200)(4,980)(34,317)(67,377)(9,810)

Net loss attributable to ordinary share holders

(30,337)(30,828)(4,488)(109,840)(51,617)(7,516)

Net (loss)/income

(19,052)3,372 492 (75,523)15,760 2,294 

Other comprehensive income:

      
  Foreign currency translation adjustments net of nil tax84 16,794 2,445 111 35,142 5,117 

Total other comprehensive income

84 16,794 2,445 111 35,142 5,117 

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

(18,968)20,166 2,937 (75,412)50,902 7,411 
  Pre-IPO Preferred shares redemption value accretion(11,285)(34,200)(4,980)(34,317)(67,377)(9,810)

Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(30,253)(14,034)(2,043)(109,729)(16,475)(2,399)
       

Pro forma net loss per ordinary share

(1)

      
  Basic(0.48)(0.45)(0.07)(1.77)(0.76)(0.11)
  Diluted(0.48)(0.45)(0.07)(1.77)(0.76)(0.11)

Pro forma weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

(1)

      
  Basic63,507,546 68,602,327 68,602,327 62,114,691 67,498,718 67,498,718 
  Diluted63,507,546 68,602,327 68,602,327 62,114,691 67,498,718 67,498,718 

  1. The Company issued ordinary shares to Jimu Parent ordinary shareholders in connection with the Reorganization in March 2018. Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and nine months ended September 30, 2017 respectively, reflecting the effect of the issuance of ordinary shares to Jimu Parent ordinary shareholders are presented as if they had been existed since January 1, 2016.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

September 30, 2017

September 30,

2018

September 30, 2017

September 30,

2018

 

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

  Net (loss)/income(19,052)3,372 492 (75,523)15,760 2,294 
  Add: Share-based compensation expenses7,787 11,681 1,701 23,245 29,801 4,339 
  Adjusted net (loss)/income(11,265)15,053 2,193 (52,278)45,561 6,633 
       

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(30,337)(30,828)(4,488)(109,840)(51,617)(7,516)
  Add: Share-based compensation expenses7,787 11,681 1,701 23,245 29,801 4,339 

Adjusted net loss per ordinary share

(22,550)(19,147)(2,787)(86,595)(21,816)(3,177)
  Basic(0.36)(0.28)(0.04)(1.39)(0.32)(0.05)
  Diluted(0.36)(0.28)(0.04)(1.39)(0.32)(0.05)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

      
  Basic63,507,546 68,602,327 68,602,327 62,114,691 67,498,718 67,498,718 
  Diluted63,507,546 68,602,327 68,602,327 62,114,691 67,498,718 67,498,718 

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
09:26
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GTX Corp Third Quarter 2018 Summary
2
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
3
London–Bermuda connections celebrated at BDA forum
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Acadia Healthcare, and TG Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:52
Exchange notice regarding Adform A/S – update due to publication of Supplement no. 1 to the Prospectus dated 19 November 2018
09:50
Net Asset Value(s)
09:47
Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
09:45
Gunvor Moves to Integrate UN Human Rights Principles
09:37
Net Asset Value(s)
09:36
Net Asset Value(s)
09:32
Revaluation of an Asset
09:31
Holding(s) in Company
09:30
PINTEC Announces Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 10:10:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-28 11:10:58 - 2018-11-28 10:10:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY