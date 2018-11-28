28/11/2018 22:32:21

Prospect Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $50 Million of Notes due 2029

Related content
06 Nov - 
Prospect Capital Reports September 2018 Quarterly Resul..
31 Oct - 
Prospect Capital Schedules First Quarter Earnings Relea..
26 Oct - 
Recent Analysis Shows Prospect Capital, Aegon NV, Chico..

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) ("Prospect", “our”, or “we”) announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $50.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875% unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on June 15, 2029 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at our option on or after December 15, 2021. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.875% per year payable quarterly on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year, with the first interest payment occurring on March 15, 2019.

RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Ladenburg Thalmann, Oppenheimer & Co., BB&T Capital Markets, Citigroup and William Blair are acting as joint lead managers for this offering. B. Riley FBR and Incapital are acting as co-managers for this offering. The offering is expected to close on December 5, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. Prospect has granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional $7.5 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

Prospect expects to use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to repay debt under its credit facility. Prospect intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from this offering to invest in high quality short term debt investments, and/or to make long term investments in accordance with its investment objective.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of Prospect before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated November 28, 2018 and the accompanying prospectus dated October 31, 2018, each of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain this and other information about Prospect and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of Prospect and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any state where such offer and sale is not permitted.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from (1) RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, Brookfield Place, 200 Vesey Street, 8th floor, New York, NY 10080, Telephone: 866-375-6829, e-mail: rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com, and (2) UBS Securities LLC, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Specialist, Telephone: 888-827-7275.

ABOUT PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect's investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("1940 Act"). Prospect is required to comply with a series of regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Failure to comply with any of the laws and regulations that apply to Prospect could have an adverse effect on Prospect and our shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For further information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer

grier@prospectstreet.com

Telephone (212) 448-0702

Prospect.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

28 Nov PSEC
Prospect Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $50 Million of Notes due 2029
06 Nov PSEC
Prospect Capital Reports September 2018 Quarterly Results and Declares Additional Monthly Distributions
31 Oct PSEC
Prospect Capital Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
26 Oct CHS
Recent Analysis Shows Prospect Capital, Aegon NV, Chico's FAS, AmTrust Financial Services, CBS, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
27 Sep PSEC
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $100 Million of Notes due 2024
26 Sep PSEC
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Sina, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Honda Motor Co., Prospect Capital, G1 THERAPEUTICS, and Gaming and Leisure Properties — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
25 Sep GE
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorchester Minerals, Teladoc, Pfizer, Intercontinental Exchange, General Electric, and Prospect Capital — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
28 Aug PSEC
Prospect Capital Reports June 2018 Annual and Quarterly Results and Declares Additional Monthly Distributions
22 Aug PSEC
Prospect Capital Schedules Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call
18 Jun PSEC
Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $70 Million of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Huawei Releases LTE Series Solutions to Build an All-Business Foundation in the 5G Era
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Global Pharmacovigilance Market to witness a CAGR of 13.4% during 2018-2024

Related stock quotes

Prospect Capital Corpora.. 6.980 1.9% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

28 Nov
Siyata Mobile Reports Q3 Revenue of $3.15M
28 Nov
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
28 Nov
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) and Encourages GSKY Investors to Contact the Firm
28 Nov
Duperreault praises Bermuda innovation at fintech forum
28 Nov
Amarin to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Citi’s 2018 Global Healthcare Conference
28 Nov
Telix and Nihon Medi-Physics to Collaborate on Actinium Renal Cancer Therapeutics
28 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PPDAI Group, Inc. - PPDF
28 Nov
Brighton Health Plan Solutions’ Carmilla Tan Wins 2018 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business
28 Nov
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Boeing Company and Certain Officers – BA

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 November 2018 00:11:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-29 01:11:45 - 2018-11-29 00:11:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY