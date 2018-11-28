Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation Acquires The Winner's Circle Partners LLC.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation OTC PRTT has acquired a controlling interest in The Winner’s Circle Partners LLC a Florida Limited Liability Corporation. Winner's Circle Partners LLC, (TWC) is an international organization of top achievers in the business working together to accomplish more personally and professionally. Its members are highly Successful Entrepreneurs, Thought-leaders & Influencers from various industries. Its mission is powered by a culture of unparalleled collaboration, unconditional giving, and exceptional caring.

PRTT intends to change its name based on acquiring revolutionary blockchain technology and other pre-determined strategic assets from Tobit Consortium. The company has formed a wholly owned subsidiary OnliChain Holdings LLC, to facilitate these strategic acquisitions and partnerships. PRTT intends to change its corporate name to OnliChain Inc. in the first quarter of 2019.

W. Roger Salam (Founder of TWC) is an award-winning inspirational speaker, best-selling author of several books & courses on Personal Development, Sales & Marketing, and Real Estate Investing. He’s been listed in America’s Premiere Experts and the recipient of “Thought Leader of The Year” award by the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors. Roger is the chairman and founder of The Winner’s Circle, an invitation-only Mastermind Forum for top-level business leaders, authors, speakers, and thought-leaders. Roger has been recognized as a top leader, Mastermind facilitator and social entrepreneur through his charity and non-profit work.

“We are very pleased to Welcome Salam to our team and look forward to his contributions,” said Una Taylor, CEO, and Chairman. “Salam is an outstanding education & business leader. The breadth, depth, and diversity of his experience and his global influential network will strengthen PRTT. His experience as an entrepreneur and an industry disruptor will be invaluable to us and to our customers in this new business ecosystem and new world economic order.”

Mr. Salam will be appointed to the Board of Directors to help guide the company through the execution of its business model including its global expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and international representation of the company and its brand. Salam brings key expertise from over a decade of leading high-level mastermind groups around the globe.

"This is the most exciting mission I've had the privilege to be a part of. PRTT and its role in launching the Global Help Economy along with the underlying Business Ecosystem will not only create a new level playing field but create a global platform for uniting the people of the world by utilizing the power of the blockchain and a public company. It has the potential of truly revolutionizing the entrepreneurial world while providing the much-needed help for the people around the world,” stated W. Roger Salam, Founder of The Winners’ Circle.

In 1990, Mr. Salam joined the team of world-renowned author and inspirational speaker Anthony Robbins. He has delivered over 9700 professional talks to various corporations, non-profit organizations and educational institutions in North America, Europe, and Asia.

As a pioneer in Internet Marketing, he joined a start-up venture Internet Pictures Corporation (iPIX) in 1998 and with a core team, the company went to 2 billion in market cap during IPO in less than a year. He’s originally from Bangladesh and now resides in Salt Lake City, Utah. He’s a graduate of UCLA.

Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation

954-866-3726

Attachments