28/11/2018 14:32:37

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation Acquires The Winner's Circle Partners LLC.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation  OTC PRTT has acquired a controlling interest in The Winner’s Circle Partners LLC a Florida Limited Liability Corporation. Winner's Circle Partners LLC, (TWC) is an international organization of top achievers in the business working together to accomplish more personally and professionally. Its members are highly Successful Entrepreneurs, Thought-leaders & Influencers from various industries. Its mission is powered by a culture of unparalleled collaboration, unconditional giving, and exceptional caring.

PRTT intends to change its name based on acquiring revolutionary blockchain technology and other pre-determined strategic assets from Tobit Consortium. The company has formed a wholly owned subsidiary OnliChain Holdings LLC, to facilitate these strategic acquisitions and partnerships. PRTT intends to change its corporate name to OnliChain Inc. in the first quarter of 2019.  

W. Roger Salam (Founder of TWC) is an award-winning inspirational speaker, best-selling author of several books & courses on Personal Development, Sales & Marketing, and Real Estate Investing. He’s been listed in America’s Premiere Experts and the recipient of “Thought Leader of The Year” award by the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors.  Roger is the chairman and founder of The Winner’s Circle, an invitation-only Mastermind Forum for top-level business leaders, authors, speakers, and thought-leaders. Roger has been recognized as a top leader, Mastermind facilitator and social entrepreneur through his charity and non-profit work.

“We are very pleased to Welcome Salam to our team and look forward to his contributions,” said Una Taylor, CEO, and Chairman. “Salam is an outstanding education & business leader. The breadth, depth, and diversity of his experience and his global influential network will strengthen PRTT.  His experience as an entrepreneur and an industry disruptor will be invaluable to us and to our customers in this new business ecosystem and new world economic order.”

Mr. Salam will be appointed to the Board of Directors to help guide the company through the execution of its business model including its global expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and international representation of the company and its brand. Salam brings key expertise from over a decade of leading high-level mastermind groups around the globe.

"This is the most exciting mission I've had the privilege to be a part of.  PRTT and its role in launching the Global Help Economy along with the underlying Business Ecosystem will not only create a new level playing field but create a global platform for uniting the people of the world by utilizing the power of the blockchain and a public company.  It has the potential of truly revolutionizing the entrepreneurial world while providing the much-needed help for the people around the world,” stated W. Roger Salam, Founder of The Winners’ Circle.

In 1990, Mr. Salam joined the team of world-renowned author and inspirational speaker Anthony Robbins. He has delivered over 9700 professional talks to various corporations, non-profit organizations and educational institutions in North America, Europe, and Asia.

As a pioneer in Internet Marketing, he joined a start-up venture Internet Pictures Corporation (iPIX) in 1998 and with a core team, the company went to 2 billion in market cap during IPO in less than a year. He’s originally from Bangladesh and now resides in Salt Lake City, Utah. He’s a graduate of UCLA.

Forward-Looking Statements

: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation

954-866-3726

Attachments

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
09:26
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
20
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Huawei Releases LTE Series Solutions to Build an All-Business Foundation in the 5G Era
5
London–Bermuda connections celebrated at BDA forum

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:22
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
15:15
Ecomdash Expands Multichannel Options With Google Shopping Actions
15:10
EPRI Book Offers Insights Into Achieving Sustainable Electric Power
15:08
Ringling College and Semkhor Open Post-Production Facility
15:08
Magnus Warrior Launches First-Ever Seasonal Fantasy MMA Game
15:06
Twenty Over Ten Focuses on Enterprise Clients, Adds Suite of New Features to Providence Platform
15:04
Ebix Wins Coveted Contract to Deploy its Forex Exchange Services at World’s Busiest Airport - Dubai International Airport
15:01
Net Asset Value(s)
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – December 18, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 15:39:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-28 16:39:14 - 2018-11-28 15:39:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY