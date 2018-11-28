Recent Analysis Shows St. Joe, AdvanSix, LSC Communications, Global Brass and Copper, Imperva, and Triple-S Management Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE), AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD), Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS), Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV), and Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE), AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD), Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS), Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV), and Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ST. JOE COMPANY (JOE) REPORT OVERVIEW

St. Joe's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, St. Joe reported revenue of $23.68MM vs $33.99MM (down 30.34%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.08 (up 12.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, St. Joe reported revenue of $98.80MM vs $95.74MM (up 3.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs $0.21 (up 300.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.11 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full St. Joe Company (JOE) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JOE

-----------------------------------------

ADVANSIX INC. (ASIX) REPORT OVERVIEW

AdvanSix's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, AdvanSix reported revenue of $368.65MM vs $366.66MM (up 0.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.18 vs $0.70 (down 74.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AdvanSix reported revenue of $1,475.19MM vs $1,191.52MM (up 23.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.81 vs $1.12 (up 329.46%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.24 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

To read the full AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASIX

-----------------------------------------

LSC COMMUNICATIONS (LKSD) REPORT OVERVIEW

LSC Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, LSC Communications reported revenue of $1,015.00MM vs $935.00MM (up 8.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LSC Communications reported revenue of $3,603.00MM vs $3,654.00MM (down 1.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.69 vs $3.25. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.12 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full LSC Communications (LKSD) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LKSD

-----------------------------------------

GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS, INC. (BRSS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Global Brass and Copper's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Global Brass and Copper reported revenue of $429.90MM vs $359.40MM (up 19.62%) and basic earnings per share $0.67 vs $0.56 (up 19.64%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Global Brass and Copper reported revenue of $1,560.80MM vs $1,338.50MM (up 16.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.35 vs $1.50 (up 56.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.78 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BRSS

-----------------------------------------

IMPERVA, INC. (IMPV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Imperva's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Imperva reported revenue of $91.63MM vs $83.89MM (up 9.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.03 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Imperva reported revenue of $321.72MM vs $264.46MM (up 21.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.68 vs -$2.18. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.52 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Imperva, Inc. (IMPV) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IMPV

-----------------------------------------

TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORPORATION (GTS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Triple-S Management's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Triple-S Management reported revenue of $770.61MM vs $738.21MM (up 4.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.77 vs $0.91. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Triple-S Management reported revenue of $2,916.09MM vs $2,984.81MM (down 2.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.27 vs $0.71 (up 219.72%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.95 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GTS

-----------------------------------------

