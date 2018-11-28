28/11/2018 12:55:00

Recent Analysis Shows St. Joe, AdvanSix, LSC Communications, Global Brass and Copper, Imperva, and Triple-S Management Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

Related content
18 Oct - 
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Cerus, Adva..
18 Oct - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Continenta..
18 Oct - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind St. Joe, E..

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE), AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD), Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS), Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV), and Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

JOE DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JOE

ASIX DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASIX

LKSD DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LKSD

BRSS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BRSS

IMPV DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IMPV

GTS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GTS

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE), AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD), Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS), Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV), and Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ST. JOE COMPANY (JOE) REPORT OVERVIEW

St. Joe's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, St. Joe reported revenue of $23.68MM vs $33.99MM (down 30.34%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.08 (up 12.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, St. Joe reported revenue of $98.80MM vs $95.74MM (up 3.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs $0.21 (up 300.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.11 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full St. Joe Company (JOE) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JOE

-----------------------------------------

ADVANSIX INC. (ASIX) REPORT OVERVIEW

AdvanSix's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, AdvanSix reported revenue of $368.65MM vs $366.66MM (up 0.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.18 vs $0.70 (down 74.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AdvanSix reported revenue of $1,475.19MM vs $1,191.52MM (up 23.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.81 vs $1.12 (up 329.46%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.24 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

To read the full AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASIX

-----------------------------------------

LSC COMMUNICATIONS (LKSD) REPORT OVERVIEW

LSC Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, LSC Communications reported revenue of $1,015.00MM vs $935.00MM (up 8.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LSC Communications reported revenue of $3,603.00MM vs $3,654.00MM (down 1.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.69 vs $3.25. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.12 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full LSC Communications (LKSD) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LKSD

-----------------------------------------

GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS, INC. (BRSS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Global Brass and Copper's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Global Brass and Copper reported revenue of $429.90MM vs $359.40MM (up 19.62%) and basic earnings per share $0.67 vs $0.56 (up 19.64%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Global Brass and Copper reported revenue of $1,560.80MM vs $1,338.50MM (up 16.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.35 vs $1.50 (up 56.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.78 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BRSS

-----------------------------------------

IMPERVA, INC. (IMPV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Imperva's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Imperva reported revenue of $91.63MM vs $83.89MM (up 9.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.03 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Imperva reported revenue of $321.72MM vs $264.46MM (up 21.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.68 vs -$2.18. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.52 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Imperva, Inc. (IMPV) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IMPV

-----------------------------------------

TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORPORATION (GTS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Triple-S Management's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Triple-S Management reported revenue of $770.61MM vs $738.21MM (up 4.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.77 vs $0.91. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Triple-S Management reported revenue of $2,916.09MM vs $2,984.81MM (down 2.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.27 vs $0.71 (up 219.72%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.95 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GTS

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:55 BRSS
Recent Analysis Shows St. Joe, AdvanSix, LSC Communications, Global Brass and Copper, Imperva, and Triple-S Management Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
18 Oct FORM
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind St. Joe, Emerge Energy Services LP, Resources Connection, FormFactor, Global Brass and Copper, and Otonomy — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
24 Aug BRSS
Recent Analysis Shows Global Brass and Copper, Ennis, ChromaDex, Caleres, Oil States International, and Chanticleer Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
20 Jun AMWD
Market Trends Toward New Normal in The Chefs' Warehouse, Global Brass and Copper, American Woodmark, BancorpSouth Bank, Visteon, and Flagstar — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
26 Apr SXC
Research Report Identifies Bridgepoint Education, SunCoke Energy, Ryerson Holding, Enersys, Global Brass and Copper, and Mobile Mini with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
28 Feb ZUMZ
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Cotiviti, Global Brass and Copper, Century Communities, John Bean Technologies, Winnebago Industries, and Zumiez — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
03 Jan BLK
Research Report Identifies Carpenter Technology, Workhorse Group, BlackRock, Columbia Sportswear, Cotiviti, and Global Brass and Copper with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Huawei Releases LTE Series Solutions to Build an All-Business Foundation in the 5G Era
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Acadia Healthcare, and TG Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Global Brass and Copper .. 31.62 0.0% Stock price unchanged
AdvanSix Inc 26.88 -0.1% Stock price decreasing
Triple-S Management Corp.. 18.23 1.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:37
Enable Me announces distributorship for Puerto Rico; AxisCare to market Enable Me’s products in Caribbean
13:35
Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) announces the filing of an S1 Registration to Finance the Development of Its Cutting-Edge Technologies
13:32
FFW Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
13:32
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
13:30
iLOOKABOUT Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
13:30
Vivakor to Present at LD Micro 11th Annual Main Event Investor Conference on December 4, 2018
13:29
STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 29.11.2018
13:27
Directorate Change
13:25
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Mersana Therapeutics, Maiden, Payment Data, CareDx, Natera, and Spero Therapeutics — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 13:56:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-28 14:56:36 - 2018-11-28 13:56:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY