28/11/2018 12:35:00

Research Report Identifies Advanced Energy Industries, Altair Engineering, Rambus, Regulus Therapeutics, NN, and Halcon Resources with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS), Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR), Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR), and Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS), Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR), Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR), and Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed November 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. (AEIS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Advanced Energy Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Advanced Energy Industries reported revenue of $173.08MM vs $176.58MM (down 1.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.89 vs $2.11 (down 57.82%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Advanced Energy Industries reported revenue of $671.01MM vs $483.70MM (up 38.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.47 vs $3.21 (up 8.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.18 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. (ALTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Altair Engineering's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Altair Engineering reported revenue of $93.87MM vs $84.94MM (up 10.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs -$0.59. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Altair Engineering reported revenue of $333.33MM vs $313.24MM (up 6.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.89 vs $0.21. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.54 and is expected to report on March 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

RAMBUS, INC. (RMBS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Rambus' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Rambus reported revenue of $59.75MM vs $99.13MM (down 39.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.97 vs $0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Rambus reported revenue of $393.10MM vs $336.60MM (up 16.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.21 vs $0.06. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.74 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

REGULUS THERAPEUTICS INC. (RGLS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Regulus Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Regulus Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.02MM vs $0.02MM (unchanged) and basic earnings per share -$1.18 vs -$2.11. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Regulus Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.07MM vs $1.19MM (down 93.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$11.57 vs -$18.67. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.68. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$4.23 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NN, INC. (NNBR) REPORT OVERVIEW

NN's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, NN reported revenue of $205.68MM vs $148.16MM (up 38.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.48 vs $4.57. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NN reported revenue of $619.79MM vs $584.95MM (up 5.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.94 vs $0.25 (up 2,276.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.53 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HALCON RESOURCES CORPORATION (HK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Halcon Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Halcon Resources reported revenue of $61.60MM vs $96.95MM (down 36.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.52 vs $2.85. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Halcon Resources reported revenue of $377.97MM vs $420.21MM (down 10.05%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.67 vs -$5.62. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.08 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

