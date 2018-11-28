Revaluation of an Asset

Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Revaluation of an Asset

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL" or the "Company") a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

28 November 2018

The Board of Directors of the Company has become aware of a revaluation of an asset to which the Company has exposure which is likely to have a negative impact on the net asset value of the Company of circa -14%.

All Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001