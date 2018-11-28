28/11/2018 16:22:57

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Gaming Partners International Corporation to Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha for $13.75 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Gaming Partners International Corporation (“GPIC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GPIC) stock prior to November 27, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of GPIC to Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha for $13.75 per share. Certain shareholders holding an approximate 51% of GPIC’s outstanding shares have already agreed to tender their shares. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/gaming-partners-international-corporation

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The GPIC merger investigation concerns whether the Board of GPIC breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha is underpaying for GPIC shares, thus unlawfully harming GPIC shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

