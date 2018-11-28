28/11/2018 21:28:46

Summit Biosciences Implements Finished Product Serialization

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Biosciences Inc. (www.summitbiosciences.com) has implemented its serialization and aggregation process to support current and future commercial production activities, ahead of the deadlines outlined by the FDA and in the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). Summit has successfully serialized, aggregated and shipped several approved product lots to a US-based client this month. Summit anticipates that products manufactured for clients outside the United States will be serialized early next year.

The track and trace system allows for the application of serial numbers to cartons and labels.  In addition, the system will aggregate serial numbers to the case and pallet levels. Greg Plucinski, Chief Operating Officer, said "we implemented a system that is accurate, efficient, versatile, cost-effective and sized to fit our production system.  The needs of our customers vary across geographies and product use and our new system meets the differentiated requirements of our clients and partners.  Summit is now in a great position to support its clients and win new business in the ever-changing landscape of the global pharmaceutical industry."

About Summit

Summit Biosciences Inc. (www.summitbiosciences.com) is a privately-held pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription and OTC nasal spray medicines. The company has played an instrumental role in a number of approved and development-stage products across a range of indications. The company's headquarters, laboratories and production facilities are located on the Coldstream Research Campus of the University of Kentucky.

Ted A. Marcuccio

Chief Business Officer | Summit Biosciences Inc.

859-254-0180

info@summitbiosciences.com 

sb_logo.png

