28/11/2018 00:35:19

Tenaris’s Board of Directors Confirms and Provides Full Support to its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Luxembourg, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE, Buenos Aires and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) has been informed that on November 27, 2018, the Argentine first-instance judge conducting an investigation into allegations involving payments purportedly made by the Techint Group in 2008 to Argentine government officials (known as the “Notebooks Case”) issued a preliminary decision (“auto de procesamiento”) to include Tenaris’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca in the investigation proceedings.

The Board of Directors of Tenaris has been monitoring the situation in consultation with its legal advisors and, after review of the decision adopted by the judge, has confirmed Mr. Rocca as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Board has instructed Mr. Rocca to continue discharging his responsibilities with the full support of the Board.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna     

Tenaris

1-888-300-5432

www.tenaris.com

