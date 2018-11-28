28/11/2018 16:15:00

Update on Wressle, North Lincolnshire

Related content
22 Nov - 
Update on Wressle
30 Oct - 
EOG - Update on Wressle, North Lincolnshire
30 Oct - 
Investor Update - Atlantic Ireland Conference

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Update on Wressle, North Lincolnshire

PR Newswire

London, November 28

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

28 November 2018

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (‘Europa’ or ‘the Company’)

Update on Wressle, North Lincolnshire

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the UK and Ireland focused oil and gas exploration, development and production company, notes today’s update from Egdon Resources (‘Egdon’) that its application for planning consent for the development of the Wressle oil field on PEDL 180 in the East Midlands (‘the Application’) was refused at today’s meeting of the North Lincolnshire Council Planning Committee (‘the Committee’). The application had been recommended for approval by North Lincolnshire County Council’s planning officers.

Egdon, with the full support of its partners, intend to appeal the decision without delay and will begin preparing the appeal documentation on receipt of the Committee’s decision notice. Europa has a 30% working interest in Wressle alongside Egdon (operator, 30%), Union Jack Oil (27.5%), and Humber Oil & Gas Limited (12.5%) (‘the Joint Venture partners’).  

Europa's CEO, Hugh Mackay, said: “Located in the heart of the East Midlands Petroleum province, recommended for development by the Council’s own Planning Officer as well as independent consultants, and with the potential to generate meaningful production revenues for Europa, we believe the case for bringing the Wressle discovery into production is strong.  We therefore fully support the operator’s continued efforts to advance Wressle, starting with the preparation of the appeal documentation as soon as possible.”

Egdon`s RNS published today is as follows:

Egdon Resources plc (AIM:EDR) advises that its application for planning consent for the Wressle Development was refused at today’s meeting of the North Lincolnshire Council Planning Committee (“the Committee”). The application had been recommended for approval by North Lincolnshire County Council’s planning officers.

Mark Abbott, Managing Director of Egdon Resources plc, said: “The decision of the Committee, whilst not entirely unexpected, is nonetheless disappointing given that the application had been recommended for approval by North Lincolnshire Council’s own professional planning officer who had the benefit of a positive assessment by specialist independent technical consultants.

We agree with the conclusion of the planning officer and the independent consultants and strongly believe the new application for the development of the Wressle oil field fully and comprehensively addresses the reasons for the refusal of the original planning applications and the subsequent appeals and therefore intend to appeal this decision without delay.  We will begin preparing the appeal documentation on receipt of the Committee’s decision notice.”

Planning history:

On 11 January 2017, North Lincolnshire Council refused planning consent for the original application for the development of the Wressle Oil Field at Lodge Farm, Wressle, North Lincolnshire.

On 7 February 2017, Egdon announced that it would both appeal the decision of 11 January 2017 and in parallel submit a new Planning Application for the Wressle development which would include even more detailed information to address the specific concerns outlined by North Lincolnshire Council in their refusal.

On 11 April 2017, Egdon submitted an appeal against North Lincolnshire Council’s decision to refuse planning consent.

On 28 April 2017, Egdon submitted a new application for the Wressle Development including additional detailed information to address the specific concerns raised by North Lincolnshire Council in its 11 January 2017 decision to refuse the original application for the development of the Wressle Oil Field.

On 19 May 2017, Egdon announced the issue by the Environment Agency of the variation to the Mining Waste Permit for the planned Wressle field development and associated operations.

On 3 July 2017, the new planning application was also refused.  The variation of the existing planning for the site requesting a twelve month extension was also refused at the same meeting.

During November 2017, a planning inquiry was held to consider the two appeals for development approval and the appeal of the variation of the existing planning for the site.  On 5 January 2018, we announced that the Inspector had rejected the appeals by Egdon against the two planning refusals by North Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning Committee.  However, the Planning Inspectorate did uphold Egdon’s appeal against the decision to refuse the application to retain the existing planning for the well site, which is was retained until the 28 April 2018.

A new application to extend the current planning consent was submitted on 13 April 2018 and refused 1 August 2018 and the company announced its intention to appeal the decision

On 5 July we announced the submission to North Lincolnshire Council of a new planning application for the development of the Wressle oil field.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

* * ENDS * *

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact:

Hugh MackayEuropa+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Phil GreenhalghEuropa+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Matt GoodefinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Simon HicksfinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Frank BuhagiarSt Brides Partners Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177
Susie GeliherSt Brides Partners Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms. In 2018 Europa produced 94 boepd. Its highly prospective exploration projects include the Wressle development in the UK (targeting production start-up in 2019 at 500 bopd gross) and six licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective resources of 6.2 billion barrels oil equivalent and 2.5 tcf undiscovered GIIP across all six licences.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:15 E:EOG
Update on Wressle, North Lincolnshire
22 Nov E:EOG
Update on Wressle
30 Oct E:EOG
EOG - Update on Wressle, North Lincolnshire
30 Oct E:EOG
Investor Update - Atlantic Ireland Conference
17 Oct E:EOG
Final Results for the year to 31 July 2018
04 Sep E:EOG
Update on Holmwood Prospect, Surrey
02 Aug E:EOG
Correction: Update on Wressle, North Lincolnshire
01 Aug E:EOG
Update on Wressle, North Lincolnshire
24 Jul E:EOG
Planning Update for Holmwood Well in the Weald Basin
12 Jul E:EOG
New Irish Prospect Inventory and Farmout Launch

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Huawei Releases LTE Series Solutions to Build an All-Business Foundation in the 5G Era
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
London–Bermuda connections celebrated at BDA forum

Related stock quotes

Europa OIL & GAS (Holdin.. 2.850 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:05
Director/PDMR Shareholding
17:03
SIB Fixed Cost Reduction Acquires Stake in Legal Bill Analysis Firm
17:02
Acacia Network Upgrades Their Patient Access Solutions with Clearwave
17:02
Derivatives: Adjustment in Efore due to rights issue (09/18)
17:00
Novitium Pharma Launches Ranitidine Capsules
17:00
Birmingham Family Thanks ADT and First Responders for Saving Their Lives from House Fire
16:59
Changes to Nasdaq’s Standing Settlement Instructions for Euroclear Sweden - REMINDER
16:58
Changes to Nasdaq’s Standing Settlement Instructions for Euroclear Sweden - REMINDER
16:55
Holding(s) in Company

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 17:21:42
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-28 18:21:42 - 2018-11-28 17:21:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY