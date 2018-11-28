28/11/2018 16:00:00

Vishay Intertechnology F339X2 305VAC X2 EMI Suppression Film Capacitors Qualified to AEC-Q200 (Rev. D) and IEC 60384-14: 2013 / AMD1: 2016 Grade IIB

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the new F339X2 305VAC series of Automotive Grade X2 electromagnetic interference (EMI) suppression film capacitors for standard across the line applications (50 Hz / 60 Hz). The F339X2 305VAC series is qualified to both AEC-Q200 (rev. D) and IEC 60384-14: 2013 / AMD1: 2016 grade IIB.

To comply with the new humidity grading system defined under IEC 60384-14: 2013 / AMD1: 2016 grade IIB, Vishay BCcomponents F339X2 305VAC series devices withstand temperature humidity bias (THB) testing of 85 °C, 85 % RH for 500 hours at rated voltage with high stability on capacitance and dissipation factors, which translates into greater robustness and longer service life in harsh application conditions.

The devices released today will serve as EMC filters for automotive and industrial power inverters. The capacitors offer lead pitches of 15 mm, 22.5 mm, and 27.5 mm; capacitance values from 0.1 μF to 4.7 μF with tolerances down to ± 10 %; and a permissible DC voltage of 630 V.

The encapsulation of the F339X2 305VAC series consists of a flame-retardant UL-class 94 V-0 plastic case, which is epoxy resin-sealed. The lead (Pb)-free devices are RoHS-compliant.

Samples and production quantities of the new X2 capacitors are available now, with lead times of 17 weeks.

Resources:

Film capacitors from Vishay

Check distributor stock on the Vishay website

Weekly updates: sign up for Vishay Newsfeed

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Links to product datasheets:

https://www.vishay.com/ppg?26072

(F339X2 305VAC)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/45848069521/sizes/l

