VMware to Drive Adoption of “As-A-Service” Model for On-Premises Data Centers with New Solutions for AWS Outposts

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) previewed two new offerings—VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts and VMware Cloud Foundation for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) that will run on AWS Outposts, enabling customers to build and deploy in customer data centers in an “as a service” model with rich, enterprise-class capabilities. Both solutions will leverage AWS Outposts, new fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with Amazon Web Services (AWS) hardware that allow customers to run compute and storage on-premises, while seamlessly connecting to the rest of AWS’s broad array of services in the cloud. Together these offerings will enable customers with a consistent infrastructure and operational experience across all VMware and AWS cloud environments.

“VMware’s vision is to provide customers with consistency of infrastructure, operations and developer experience, enabling them to build and run any application wherever the business requires. This empowers them to maximize the value of their IT investments and achieve better business outcomes,” said Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platform Business Unit, VMware. “As part of our broader hybrid cloud strategy to deliver Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) infrastructure as an end-to-end service across the data center, cloud, and the edge, on industry-leading hardware, we are pleased to extend our collaboration with AWS and the value we can deliver our joint customers."

“VMware Cloud on AWS has seen great momentum since we introduced it together in 2017, and this marks another step forward in our collaboration to enable customers to run VMware Cloud on AWS locally on AWS Outposts,” said Sandy Carter, vice president, EC2 Enterprise Workloads, Amazon Web Services. “Customers have been telling us that they want an extension of their VMware Cloud on AWS environments on-premises, using the same hardware, the same interfaces, the same APIs, and the same instant access to the latest AWS capabilities the minute they become available, without having to manage hardware or software. With AWS Outposts, we are delivering a seamless, integrated hybrid experience.”

Driving Consistency from Data Center to Cloud to Edge

The public cloud brings numerous benefits that help customers accelerate their digital transformations, including the elimination of the operational overhead of managing infrastructure; access to innovative cloud services for application development, deployment and management; an OPEX financial model that can eliminate hefty upfront financial investments; and the ability to consume infrastructure in a self-service manner and scale environments elastically. VMware Cloud on AWS delivers these customer benefits today and takes them a step further with the operational consistency, familiarity and enterprise-robustness of proven VMware technologies in the AWS Cloud. Many applications, however, must reside on-premises due to requirements such as latency, data gravity and ownership models, and therefore have historically been excluded from offering these public cloud benefits. VMware recently announced Project Dimension, now in Beta, to extend VMware Cloud to deliver SDDC infrastructure as-a-service to on-premise locations, including data center and edge environments. Now, VMware and AWS are partnering to enable SDDC infrastructure as-a-service on AWS Outposts.

VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts will bring consistent hyperscale cloud infrastructure and innovative services to the data center in a jointly engineered solution that can eliminate the customer burden of managing on-premises hardware. VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts will be a fully-managed VMware SDDC as a service powered by VMware Cloud Foundation that includes a comprehensive set of software-defined services for compute, storage, networking, security, and cloud management running on AWS Outposts in customers’ data centers or co-location facilities. VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts will support virtual machine-, container-, and Kubernetes-based applications across the hybrid cloud. It leverages the same software stack, control plane, API’s, and managed service as VMware Cloud on AWS and will be sold, provisioned, operated, and supported by VMware or one of its partners.

Bringing VMware’s Proven Enterprise Capabilities to All Native Amazon Environments Today, customers can purchase a wide variety of VMware solutions that help drive consistency of networking, security, and operations in Amazon EC2 environments, including VMware NSX, VMware CloudHealth, VMware vRealize Cloud Management Platform and Wavefront by VMware. VMware Cloud Foundation for EC2 will be a new integrated solution that combines these capabilities and others with existing VMware data center integrations, and extends them across all Amazon EC2 environments, including Amazon EC2 running on Outposts. Natively built for all EC2 workloads, VMware Cloud Foundation for EC2 will help unify critical areas of networking, security, cloud management, data protection and application development across EC2 environments, and enable customers leverage proven data center technologies as they move native AWS environments to on-premises data center.

With VMware Cloud Foundation for Amazon EC2, customers will be able to seamlessly connect and better secure all Amazon EC2 workloads with NSX and VMware AppDefense, and gain full visibility and insights into network traffic with VMware vRealize Network Insight. The solution will include VMware’s cloud automation, management and operations services to enable customers to analyze and manage cloud cost, usage, security and application performance, streamline application delivery, and better control risks across cloud environments. Cloud Foundation for Amazon EC2 will enable customers to leverage existing investments and tools to unify backup and disaster recovery for both vSphere and Amazon EC2 workloads in the cloud and on native AWS Outposts. Finally, VMware Cloud Foundation for Amazon EC2 will extend VMware’s Kubernetes services across Amazon EC2 on-premises and cloud environments, enabling customers to have a common application development platform across on-premises and public cloud environments with access to rich VMware, AWS, and partner services.

Availability

Both VMware Cloud on AWS Outposts and VMware Cloud Foundation for EC2 are expected to be available in 2H calendar year 2019.

