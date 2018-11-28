WISeKey Reinforces ISTANA Internet of Cars Platform with INeS Security Broker Solution to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications

Related content WISePhone Genesis Showcased on the Nasdaq Tower at Time.. WISeKey and DigiCert Reconfirm Letter of Intent Regardi.. WISeKey Releases WISePhone, the First Ever Secure Block..

WISeKey Reinforces ISTANA Internet of Cars Platform with INeS Security Broker Solution to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications

ZUG, GENEVA, Switzerland - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WISeKey) (SIX: WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT solutions company, today announced the integration of its advanced ISTANA Internet of Cars platform with the INeS Security Broker solution specifically tailored for the Connected Cars industry.

ISTANA Internet of Cars platform allows smart car manufactures, dealers and suppliers to validate the authenticity of different vehicle components, protect onboard communication between vehicle components, access car components to securely provide over-the-air software updates and diagnose mechanical/technical issues from any location. Finally, the ISTANA Internet of Cars platform allows users to securely interact with the car's smart features using their smartphones and other devices.

WISeKey is currently working with several smart car manufacturers, including a leading European automobile manufacturer, and its ISTANA Internet of Cars platform is already active in several large-scale projects. Following the recent signed agreements, WISeKey expects combined ISTANA Internet of Cars - INeS revenues from the car manufacturing industry to be in excess of CHF 20 million for the 2018-2019 period, of which approximately CHF 7.0 million are expected in 2018.

WISeKey's IoT security framework is based on the use of digital certificates stored inside tamper-resistant secure elements such as the WISeKey VaultIC407, while INeS Security Broker solution, which operates in the back-end, enables authentication of these IoT devices and Business Applications.

Using state-of-the-art cryptographic algorithms, the ISTANA PKI platform is designed to meet the highest safety standards to issue, manage and validate digital credentials, is scalable, and can be tailored to support large scale IoT applications for hundreds of millions of devices operating in different environments. Additionally, INeS Security Broker solution offers Entity Management (Identities, Group, Type, Role, Life Cycle, any custom attributes), Message Security Policy Management and Business Rules Management features and it is able to interface with Cloud infrastructure and Business Applications.

INeS Security Broker can remotely verify credentials and control activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal and securely provision (with an end-to-end secure update) the IOT devices and Business Applications.

INeS Security Broker solution can be easily integrated in any IoT platform available on the market such as the IBM's new Watson IoT platform. As previously announced, INeS' integration with IBM's new Watson IoT platform can be used in multiple industrial applications to optimize productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, create truly smart homes with connected appliances, and provide critical communication between devices. The possibilities that IoT brings to the table are endless.

Virtually all new cars on the market today include electronic technologies that could pose vulnerabilities to hacking or privacy intrusions if data security is not addressed. Embedded WISeKey hardware security in the car protects the "identity" of each device, prevents unauthorized tampering, and protects the privacy and security of the vast amount of data these devices generate. BI Intelligence expects 94 million connected cars to be sold in 2021 (with 82% to be connected cars), representing a compound annual growth rate of 35% from 21 million connected cars sold in 2016.

A fundamental principle behind the security of WISeKey Semiconductors is that its chips not only control how devices perform under normal conditions, but also control how these devices react when attacked or tampered with in any way, including self-destruction. WISeKey Semiconductor chips are designed to authenticate individual car components within the vehicle itself, ensure that only legitimate software is installed in the car, authenticate users and ensure that only legitimate users have access to the connected car functions and encrypt data to make it tamperproof and private.

WISeKey Semiconductor brings a 25-year heritage of delivering certified Secure Elements in the most risk-sensitive applications including government ID cards and passports, credit cards and Pay TV access cards, and specialty crypto tokens. WISeKey Semiconductor's VaultIC chips are specifically tailored to the needs of IoT devices which often have low power capabilities and the need to be securely updateable in the field.

Bernard Vian, General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductor, said, "Through QuoVadis Istana PKI and VaultIC, WISeKey is the only vendor able to provide both the PKI and hardware Secure Elements tailored to the needs of IoT and with a proven track record in delivering secure solutions to IoT manufacturers and ecosystems."

# # #

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform of large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provide secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd Company Contact: Carlos Moreira Chairman & CEO Tel: +41 22 594 3000 info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US) Contact: Lena Cati The Equity Group Inc. Tel: +1 212 836-9611 lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.