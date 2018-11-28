28/11/2018 17:56:11

With 5G around the bend, Black & Veatch e-Book presses: Start planning now

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As tech shorthand for fifth-generation cellular wireless, 5G is on the horizon and promises unprecedented speeds and capabilities that could transform the way we live, work and play. But 5G also presents considerable complexities in technology deployment and how stakeholders should get ready to benefit from 5G digitalization.

Black & Veatch cuts through that clutter. The global leader in telecom announces the release of a visually explanatory, free electronic book that explores the evolution of 5G and its significance to carriers, utilities, industries, fleet managers and municipalities. “5G: A New Digital Dawn,” – the company’s latest e-Book – looks at the technical aspects and the applications of the high-speed communications platform, ultimately pressing stakeholders to start preparing now.

With rollouts starting this year, 5G networks are the latest iteration of mobile capabilities, offering groundbreaking connectivity, ultra-fast data-moving speeds and real-time responsiveness because of lower latency. With 5G, the full evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) is possible, and the applications are boundless. The e-Book illustrates how 5G will accelerate connected transportation, enhance telemedicine, automate electric grids, and integrate public safety systems for coordinated emergency response. For cities and industries, 5G may stoke new services and efficiencies that build wealth and deliver vital services.

Supported by existing 4G networks, which are straining to meet capacity demands, 5G is seen as the upgrade critical to enable “faster delivery of data and instantaneous connectivity to sites and devices,” propelling digitalization across industries. But time is of the essence because infrastructure transformations are multi-faceted, capital-intensive efforts that require careful coordination and have long lead times for engineering, permitting and construction.

Think of deploying 5G as clicking thousands of LEGO pieces into place, knowing that doing so will take time and good planning.

“With the right guidance and the understanding that all-hands-on-deck collaboration is key, making the migration to 5G doesn’t have to be intimidating. The rewards can be profound,” said John Janchar, president of the telecommunications business at Black & Veatch.

With 5G on the cusp of reality, it’s time for carriers, utilities, industries, fleet managers and municipalities to get ready for the “next gig thing.” Although adapting to 5G may appear overwhelming to many stakeholders, the e-Book outlines a few well-planned strategic actions for each stakeholder to get started. Broadly, all stakeholders are urged to get ready for data, identify the 5G capabilities needed for their future states, rethink their policies and procedures regarding technology protocols, and hire enough staff to support new systems and capabilities, including data management.

Editor’s Note:

  • Black & Veatch’s other e-Books examine digital electricity and autonomous vehicles.

    • About Black & Veatch 

    Black & Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2017 were US$3.4 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.

    Media Contact Information:

    JIM SUHR | +1 913-458-6995 P | +1 314-422-6927 M | SuhrJ@bv.com

    24-HOUR MEDIA HOTLINE | +1 866-496-9149

    New Black & Veatch Logo-02-2017.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    22 Nov
    GEN
    Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
    29
    09:26
    PNDORA
    Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
    22
    25 Nov
    VELO
    VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
    21
    23 Nov
    VELO
    Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
    18
    26 Nov
    GOMX
    Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
    17
    26 Nov
    VELO
    Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
    14
    26 Nov
     
    Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
    13
    26 Nov
    TEVA
    Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
    12
    26 Nov
    GOMX
    med dit behov for selvros, kan du ikke have meget selvværd. Prøv at arbejde med det.
    11
    24 Nov
    VELO
    Nu har jeg været med i dette game (biotek) siden midten af 90'erne. Og var med i opturen i starten a..
    11

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
    2
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    3
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, MoneyGram, and Altice USA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    4
    Huawei Releases LTE Series Solutions to Build an All-Business Foundation in the 5G Era
    5
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Acadia Healthcare, and TG Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    18:33
    Sound Community Bank Partners with 100% Talent to Bridge Gender Equity Gap
    18:33
    Freddie Mac Closes Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Fund with Boston Financial
    18:30
    End of Day
    18:14
    Greystone Provides $100 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Skilled Nursing Facilities in New York State
    18:11
    Merida Capital Senior Partner Named Freedom Leaf Board Chairman; New CFO Named and Announcement of Accuvape Acquisition
    18:06
    INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
    18:00
    Hope Binational Fellowships Prepares and Empowers Women From The United States and Mexico to Improve Communities
    18:00
    NuFACTOR Specialty Pharmacy is Welcoming Applications for the 2019 Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship
    18:00
    Fortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2019

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    28 November 2018 19:04:36
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-28 20:04:36 - 2018-11-28 19:04:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY