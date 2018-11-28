28/11/2018 19:47:18

WWCDA Launches New Awards Program to Recognize Champions in White Collar Practice, Including Defense, Government Enforcement, Internal Investigations, and Compliance

Awards Highlight Contributions to Diversity, Equality, and Advancement of Women; Nominations Now Open

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women’s White Collar Defense Association (WWCDA) today announced the kick-off of the WWCDA Awards, which will recognize women and men who have made a difference in the White Collar area, including Defense, Government Enforcement, Investigations and Compliance. Nominations now are being accepted. The awards will honor those whose efforts have enhanced the white collar practice, made it more diverse and equitable, or who otherwise have used their platforms to support women. 

The WWCDA was founded twenty years ago to address the large gender gap in white collar law and provide networking, education, and business development opportunities for women. Since 1999, WWCDA has grown to more than 1,400 members in 35 chapters, both in the U.S. and abroad.

“Since the founding of WWCDA, we’ve seen the arena of investigations, enforcement, and compliance grow exponentially and have been honored to be part of promoting diversity within these practices,” said founder Karen Popp. “The goal of the WWCDA Awards is to honor champions—men and women—who have been part of this growth while enhancing equality and making the practice stronger and better.”

WWCDA Awards will include four unique award categories:

The Champion Award. The recipient of this award will be an individual who has made a difference or reached an achievement in the White Collar area—including defense, government enforcement, other investigations, or compliance and ethics—while advancing or helping women. There are no WWCDA membership or gender requirements for this award.

The Group Award. This award will be given to a group from within a company, firm, or other organization that has demonstrated achievement in the White Collar area—including defense, government enforcement, other investigations, or compliance and ethics—while advancing or helping women. There are no WWCDA membership or gender requirements for this award. 

The Laurie A. Miller Leadership Award for the Advancement of Women in White Collar Defense. In honor of the late Laurie A. Miller, this award will be given to a member of the WWCDA who best exemplifies Laurie’s groundbreaking leadership in White Collar defense and in advancing women in the practice. 

The Catherine O’Neil Mentoring Award. In honor of the late Catherine O’Neil, and in commemoration of her enthusiasm, optimism, and dedication to mentoring lawyers, this award will be given to an aspiring junior member of the WWCDA. This award will include a continuing education stipend that has been fully funded by the law firm of King & Spalding, where Catherine was a partner in the Special Matters and Government Investigations Group.

Nomination materials can be found at wwcda.org/awards and sent to awards@wwcda.org by

July 1, 2019.

The WWCDA Awards will be presented at the WWCDA Awards Gala Dinner in November 2019 in Washington, D.C.

The Women’s White Collar Defense Association (WWCDA) promotes the common business and professional interests of women attorneys and other professionals who specialize in the representation of corporations and individuals facing government enforcement actions, internal investigations, compliance and ethics matters. WWCDA promotes diversity in the legal profession, facilitates networking and business development, and provides educational programming.

WWCDA Chapters are located in Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Florida, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, Detroit, Seattle, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Connecticut, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee/Alabama, North Carolina, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Puerto Rico, London, Ireland, France, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, Switzerland,

Toronto, Vancouver, and Australia.

Learn more at  wwcda.org  •  Facebook  •  Twitter  •  LinkedIn

Contact:Laura Hayes-Heuer
 

laura@elledc.com

 

awards@wwcda.org 

 202.577.3062   

