Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders

Nearly One-Half of the Company’s 5,000 Employees Live in Areas of California Impacted by Fires

Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation Employee Match Increased to $100,000

New Donation Made to Support First Responders through California Firefighters Benevolent Fund

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne today announced that as a result of the generosity of employee contributions to California wildfire disaster relief efforts, the company has increased its dollar-for-dollar match to $100,000. Approximately 2,200 of Aerojet Rocketdyne’s 5,000 employees live and work in the greater Sacramento and Los Angeles regions of California.

In addition to the increased giving match, provided by the Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation, Aerojet Rocketdyne also is donating $25,000 each to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund and the California Fire Foundation Benevolent Fund, a program that directly supports the firefighters and their families who have been impacted by the recent fires. In total, the donations from the company and its employees to relief efforts could potentially reach $250,000.

“Hundreds of our employees, customers and suppliers were impacted through the extraordinary devastation caused by the wildfires in both Northern and Southern California,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake. “In the midst of the tragedy, the dedication of the first responders in both regions, dozens of whom lost their own homes in the fires, was beyond inspiring. As we increased our assistance to the American Red Cross relief efforts for impacted residents, we felt it was important to directly support the firefighters who have battled on the front lines and risked their lives daily to protect our communities.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne regularly supports relief efforts for natural disasters around the country through a long-time partnership with the American Red Cross. Since 2001, employee donations matched by the Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation have funded nearly $1 million to support recovery efforts in communities throughout the United States. Since 1999, the Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation also has contributed more than $12.5 million to schools and nonprofit organizations through grants, scholarships and matching gifts that support the company’s commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

About The Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation: The Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation, the individual philanthropic arm of the company and its U.S.-based subsidiary companies, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Easton Development Company, was established in 1999 to provide charitable resources in the communities where the company does business and where its employees live, work and volunteer.

