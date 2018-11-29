29/11/2018 20:59:05

Associa Minnesota and Cities Management Host Vendor Networking Event

BROOKLYN PARK, MN, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota and Cities Management hosted their inaugural vendor speed dating event to give local vendors an opportunity to share their professional backgrounds and business goals. The event also helped raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. .

The successful networking opportunity hosted 13 vendors and more than 50 Associa Minnesota and Cities Management team members. The event raised $13,000 for Associa Cares to help support those impacted by natural or man-made disasters. During the speed dating rounds, small groups of Associa team members met with each vendor to learn about how their services could benefit client communities. The attendees were greeted with a continental breakfast prior to the dating bell and were provided a complimentary lunch.

“This unique event allowed the Associa Minnesota and Cities Management teams to meet vendors face-to-face, build relationships, and discuss how each business can support our communities’ needs,” stated JoAnn Borden, Associa Minnesota president. “We were impressed with the attendance and eagerness to participate and excited about the money raised to help those in need. We will continue to support our local vendors while providing unmatched management services to our communities.”

“The Associa Minnesota and Cities Management teams are dedicated to providing our communities with the best services available, which includes specific services from the vendor participants,” stated Traci Lehman, Cities Management president. “Building these relationships allows us to find the best vendor for each community and each project. We are excited to continue to build these important relationships in the future. We would also like to extend a special thank you to our dedicated employees, Anna Dunn and Michelle Boeck, for organizing this amazing event.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at https://www.associacares.com/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

  • Cities Management Logo

    • Ashley Cantwell

    Associa

    214-272-4107

    acantwell@associaonline.com

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    28 Nov
    PNDORA
    Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
    28
    25 Nov
    VELO
    VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
    21
    23 Nov
    VELO
    Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
    18
    26 Nov
    GOMX
    Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
    17
    28 Nov
    VELO
    Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
    16
    26 Nov
    VELO
    Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
    14
    29 Nov
    FING-B
    det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
    13
    26 Nov
     
    Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
    13
    26 Nov
    TEVA
    Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
    12
    29 Nov
    VWS
      Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
    11

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Appointment of Rita Laeufle, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
    2
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ternium S.A. (TX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
    3
    INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – BA
    4
    DCP Midstream to Participate in the 2018 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium
    5
    aTyr Pharma to Present at the BMO 2018 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    29 Nov
    ACWA Awards Water Law & Policy Scholarship
    29 Nov
    LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In TG Therapeutics, Inc. To Contact The Firm
    29 Nov
    Aequus Reports Largest Quarterly Revenue in Company History and Provides Management Update
    29 Nov
    Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders
    29 Nov
    Update -- US FDA approves Invivoscribe LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay as CDx and Astellas drug XOSPATA (gilteritinib fumarate) for treatment of AML patients in the US
    29 Nov
    NIO Inc. Announces Management Change
    29 Nov
    The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ADNT, SFIX, IGCC, ALGN and EIX
    29 Nov
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, HTHT and HON: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    29 Nov
    MITRE Releases Independent Evaluations of Commercial Cybersecurity Products

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    30 November 2018 00:07:19
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-30 01:07:19 - 2018-11-30 00:07:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY