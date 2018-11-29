Associa Minnesota and Cities Management Host Vendor Networking Event

BROOKLYN PARK, MN, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota and Cities Management hosted their inaugural vendor speed dating event to give local vendors an opportunity to share their professional backgrounds and business goals. The event also helped raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. .

The successful networking opportunity hosted 13 vendors and more than 50 Associa Minnesota and Cities Management team members. The event raised $13,000 for Associa Cares to help support those impacted by natural or man-made disasters. During the speed dating rounds, small groups of Associa team members met with each vendor to learn about how their services could benefit client communities. The attendees were greeted with a continental breakfast prior to the dating bell and were provided a complimentary lunch.

“This unique event allowed the Associa Minnesota and Cities Management teams to meet vendors face-to-face, build relationships, and discuss how each business can support our communities’ needs,” stated JoAnn Borden, Associa Minnesota president. “We were impressed with the attendance and eagerness to participate and excited about the money raised to help those in need. We will continue to support our local vendors while providing unmatched management services to our communities.”

“The Associa Minnesota and Cities Management teams are dedicated to providing our communities with the best services available, which includes specific services from the vendor participants,” stated Traci Lehman, Cities Management president. “Building these relationships allows us to find the best vendor for each community and each project. We are excited to continue to build these important relationships in the future. We would also like to extend a special thank you to our dedicated employees, Anna Dunn and Michelle Boeck, for organizing this amazing event.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at https://www.associacares.com/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

