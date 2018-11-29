aTyr Pharma to Present at the BMO 2018 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that Sanjay Shukla, M.D., M.S., president and chief executive officer, will present at the upcoming BMO 2018 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at 2:30 pm Eastern Time.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed on the aTyr website events page at: https://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts . An audio replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About aTyr aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes. aTyr is focused on the therapeutic translation of the Resokine pathway, comprised of extracellular proteins derived from the histidyl tRNA synthetase gene family. ATYR1923 is a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases and other immune-mediated diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.atyrpharma.com .

