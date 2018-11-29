29/11/2018 00:30:11

Auscrete Corporation Announces that Funding has Resumed

GOLDENDALE, Wash., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auscrete Corporation (OTC: ASCK) (The “Company”) Company spokesman Lee Odom, stated on Tuesday that CEO, John Sprovieri confirmed “that the first release of ASCK’s next phase funding has been received.”  Mr. Sprovieri added, “The timing of the funds arrival before the end of year was critical for the launch of the 2019 year and now the flow looks to be as strong as before, but due to the delay, ASCK was able to renegotiate a much more advantageous deal to the benefit of the equity structure of ASCK going forward.”

Another vital step has been finished with the conclusion of the Environmental Review for the Industrial Property and the Company has no operational activities that would require special approvals. With the completion of this review, the Company can go ahead and prepare the property with the earthworks for the first 25,000 sq. ft. production building. The concrete piers and floor can be poured for the erection of the steel building.

ASCK is planning to up-list to the OTC.QB in January which will give the company a nice boost of visibility to attract new investors from different pools of money than before, the up-listing will also make the ASCK stock available to be purchased in certain retirement accounts, which are not available at the OTCBB level. ASCK Company spokesman Lee Odom was quoted saying: “The Board of Directors and Management see the up-listing as another step needed to achieve the ultimate goal of enhancing shareholder value, while attracting new investors. Currently the Company has only 7.2 million shares in the float and looks to remain tight for the foreseeable future.”

For future updates regarding the launch process follow the Auscrete Blog at AuscreteBlog.com

Safe Harbor Statement: 

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company’s identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company’s pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company. 

Contact:

Lee Odom

VP of Business Development

Director of Investor Relations

Email: Lee@auscretehomes.com

Phone: 305 853 8404

Website: www.auscretehomes.com

