Auscrete Corporation Announces that Funding has Resumed

GOLDENDALE, Wash., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auscrete Corporation (OTC: ASCK) (The “Company”) Company spokesman Lee Odom, stated on Tuesday that CEO, John Sprovieri confirmed “that the first release of ASCK’s next phase funding has been received.” Mr. Sprovieri added, “The timing of the funds arrival before the end of year was critical for the launch of the 2019 year and now the flow looks to be as strong as before, but due to the delay, ASCK was able to renegotiate a much more advantageous deal to the benefit of the equity structure of ASCK going forward.”

Another vital step has been finished with the conclusion of the Environmental Review for the Industrial Property and the Company has no operational activities that would require special approvals. With the completion of this review, the Company can go ahead and prepare the property with the earthworks for the first 25,000 sq. ft. production building. The concrete piers and floor can be poured for the erection of the steel building.

ASCK is planning to up-list to the OTC.QB in January which will give the company a nice boost of visibility to attract new investors from different pools of money than before, the up-listing will also make the ASCK stock available to be purchased in certain retirement accounts, which are not available at the OTCBB level. ASCK Company spokesman Lee Odom was quoted saying: “The Board of Directors and Management see the up-listing as another step needed to achieve the ultimate goal of enhancing shareholder value, while attracting new investors. Currently the Company has only 7.2 million shares in the float and looks to remain tight for the foreseeable future.”

For future updates regarding the launch process follow the Auscrete Blog at AuscreteBlog.com

