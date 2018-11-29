28/11/2018 23:48:16

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) and Encourages GSKY Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares pursuant to and/or traceable to GreenSky’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO) on or about May 24, 2018.  Investors have until January 28, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and omissions in the offering documents about the revenue effects of the change in the classes of merchants for whom it facilitated loans.  The complaint continues to allege that GreenSky charged its solar merchants high transaction fees but charged healthcare businesses substantially lower transaction fees.  When the truth was disclosed, GreenSky share prices dropped precipitously, and investors who made purchases pursuant or traceable to the IPO suffered harm.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Greensky shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Greensky lawsuit, please go to https://www.bespc.com/gsky-2/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

