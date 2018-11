Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ternium S.A. (TX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX). Our investigation concerns whether Ternium has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Tenaris Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. According to the article, “The judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012. The officials were allegedly working for then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s administration to speed up a compensation payment from Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez for the nationalization of Sidor, a unit that had been seized by Venezuela. Rocca’s group was compensated with $1.95 billion for the unit.”

On this news, the price of Ternium’s shares fell by more than 1%, closing at $28.02 per share on November 27, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ternium shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Ternium please go to https://www.bespc.com/tx/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

