Canopy Growth Completes Strategic Extract Supply Agreement with MediPharm Labs

SMITHS FALLS & BARRIE, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) and MediPharm Labs Inc. (“MediPharm”), a specialized cannabis extraction business licensed under the Cannabis Act, and a wholly owned subsidiary of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSXV:LABS) (together, the “Companies”) have entered into a strategic supply agreement dated November 29, 2018.

Under the 18-month agreement, MediPharm will supply up to 900kg of cannabis extract for sale to Canopy Growth and its subsidiaries. Canopy Growth has committed to purchasing a minimum of 450kg with an option to purchase an additional 450kg.

“As the industry matures we are seeing exciting businesses like MediPharm establish specialized skill sets that will drive the industry forward. Extraction is now and will continue to be an opportunity to develop expertise and IP,” said Bruce Linton, Chairman & Co-CEO, Canopy Growth. “We continue to develop our own capacity in this area and are pleased to work with MediPharm, a leading team that has demonstrated it shares this vision.”

Management of both Companies agree that today’s announcement demonstrates a meaningful increase in total supply in the market and continue to believe that licensed capacity across Canada is capable of meeting the needs of the Canadian recreational and medical markets. This agreement will establish an early-mover advantage for both Companies to meet an immediate and unmet need across the country for value-add products such as Softgels.

“We are thrilled to work with Canopy Growth, the world’s leading cannabis producer, to deliver the highest quality cannabis oil concentrates for medical patients and recreational consumers,” said Pat McCutcheon, MediPharm Labs, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This sales agreement serves as a strong endorsement of MediPharm’s industry leading extraction-only business model.”

The ability to concentrate and stabilize cannabinoids in extract adds stability to the supply chain and increases options on future supply fluctuation as consumer preferences evolve. This is a nimble model that benefits both parties and Canadian consumers. As MediPharm finalizes its GMP certification, Canopy Growth will explore export opportunities as a part of this strategic agreement.

Here’s to Future Growth.

For further information, please contact:

Laura Lepore, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Email: investors@medipharmlabs.com

Telephone: 705-719-7425 Ext. 216

Contact:

Caitlin O’Hara

Media Relations

Caitlin.Ohara@canopygrowth.com

613-291-3239

Investor Relations

Tyler Burns

Tyler.Burns@canopygrowth.com

855-558-9333 ext. 122

Director:

Bruce Linton

tmx@canopygrowth.com

About MediPharm Labs Corp. Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs is a pioneer in the cannabis industry and has the distinction of being the first company in Canada to become a licensed producer for cannabis oil production under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) without first receiving a cannabis cultivation licence. This expert focus on cannabis concentrates from its cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) and ISO standard clean rooms and critical environments laboratory, allows MediPharm Labs to work with its established, Health Canada-approved cultivation partners to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil with a competitive advantage. MediPharm Labs is research-driven and focused on downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. MediPharm Labs provides B2B contract processing of cannabis to Canadian authorized licensed producers and appropriate international growers, supplying integrity-assured cannabis oil to qualified companies for sale under their own brand. In addition, MediPharm Labs will supply raw materials, formulations, processing and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell advanced derivative products.

Through its subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Australia Pty. Ltd., MediPharm Labs has also completed its application process with the federal Office of Drug Control to extract and import medical cannabis products in Australia.

About Canopy Growth Corporation Canopy Growth is a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. The Company has operations in 12 countries across five continents. The Company is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and through its partly owned subsidiary, Canopy Health Innovations, has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Through partly owned subsidiary Canopy Rivers Corporation, the Company is providing resources and investment to new market entrants and building a portfolio of stable investments in the sector. From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icon Snoop Dogg, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates ten licensed cannabis production sites with over 4.3 million square feet of production capacity, including over 500,000 square feet of GMP certified production space. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.comAbout

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expected product offerings, that the transactions pursuant to the agreement will be completed as planned, future capacity expansion, expected GMP certification and the establishment of operations in Australia. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inability of MediPharm to obtain adequate financing; and the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MediPharm assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.